What happens when you use expired makeup? The ultimate guide to cleaning your beauty vanity

Most beauty enthusiasts experience the strong urge to use an expired beauty product from their beauty vanity simply because it has not been emptied yet and also because of the investment factor. Whenever buying beauty products, it is important to check the label for an expiration date, and while makeup products are built to last, there might be products with a close expiry date that one might want to avoid buying.

Using expired makeup results in a poor overall result since the product isn’t as effective as it would normally be. Depending on the product, one can witness changes in consistency, texture, and lasting time as well. For instance, if using expired SPF-infused makeup, one won’t be availing of the UV protection that the product mentions.

Additionally, using expired beauty products is a skin hazard. Since beauty products consist of chemicals with a timeline, the change in these chemicals after the expiry date can cause irritation and reactions on the skin. A primary example of the same is contact dermatitis, which entails swollen, itchy, and scaly patches on the skin.

Organizing makeup from most to least used and more: The ultimate guide to cleaning your beauty vanity explored

It is important to keep a disinfectant, water spray, a clean towel, and a waste bag handy when cleaning the beauty vanity. One should begin by compartmentalizing it as per the products.

Essentially, it is better to know the general expiration dates of beauty products to be able to organize them better. One can also opt for the most-to-least used product order, keeping regularly used products within reach.

The prime rule of cleaning the beauty vanity is to clean every product with a wipe to ensure a clean surface.

1) Storing all the products right

Most beauty vanity products have similar storage instructions, which are to keep the products in a cool and dry place. Avoid keeping beauty products on bathroom shelves where they are prone to losing efficacy in contact with damp air.

Additionally, wind up all products from the car or the beach bag once taken on vacation, as it leads to emulsification of the products.

Invest in a compartmentalized makeup organizer or designate separate shelves or drawers for products. For instance, the upper shelves or drawers can consist of base makeup such as primers, concealers, and foundation, while the lower drawers consist of lip and cheek makeup in the order of application.

2) Cleaning and Revival

Beauty products like makeup brushes tend to perform poorly if left unclean. Using unclean makeup products in the beauty vanity invites vices like acne and inflammation to the skin, regardless of a healthy skincare regime. Use a disinfectant to clean every product, and wash makeup brushes regularly.

One can also use baby shampoo to rinse beauty blenders and sponges used for loose powder and foundation application. It is best to let these products air dry after a good cleanse.

Apart from cleansing, it is also important to revive one’s favorite beauty products. It is not very often that beauty enthusiasts use perfectly sharpened lip lines and eyeliners; hence, reviving beauty products close to their original state is important to ensure their longevity.

One must sharpen products that require the use of a blade, clean the caps of tube lipsticks, and remove excess product from foundation and serum bottles.

3) Dump expired products

It is better to dump expired beauty products than to grieve over inflamed, damaged skin caused by using such products. While the sniff test is one way to find out if the product has expired, it is always better to check the label.

The lifespan of lipsticks ranges from a year to three years, while that of foundation is two years, and that of mascaras and eyeliners is between three and six months.

4) Cleaning makeup mirrors and organizers

Cleaning the beauty vanity entails using a multi-purpose disinfectant or cleaner to wipe makeup mirrors that often have dust and products sticking to them. Additionally, it is important to clean the product organizers before restocking the clean products.

There are multiple cleansing wipes available in the market to make this task easier.

One of the most important things about adding products to the beauty vanity is to purchase a product only if one is sure to be using it regularly.

This saves one the heartbreak of throwing away an expired, seldom-used product and ensures minimalism in one's beauty arsenal too.