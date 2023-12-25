What is Hidradenitis Suppurativa or Acne Inversa? Everything you need to know about the painful bumps on skin

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), commonly known as Acne Inversa, is a chronic skin condition that manifests as painful bumps, abscesses, and tunnels under the skin. Although it is often misdiagnosed as severe acne, HS is a distinct and debilitating disorder that affects the hair follicles in areas of the body with skin folds, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks and under the breasts.

This inflammatory skin condition can significantly impact a person's quality of life, causing discomfort, pain, and emotional distress. Though not a form of acne, HS often presents with similar-looking lesions.

More details about Hidradenitis Suppurativa, the painful bumps on the skin

In a WebMD article, Katherine Kam breaks down Hidradenitis Suppurativa and talks about how it's a long-lasting issue with flare-ups linked to stress and friction. She states:

"Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes painful bumps under your skin in the hair roots and near sweat glands. It’s also known as acne inversa. The bumps can get infected. When that happens, pockets form under your skin and fill with pus. They can smell bad when they break open. They can also leave scars."

What are its symptoms?

There are several symptoms of Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Here are a few symptoms that one must look out for:

1) Painful Bumps: HS usually begins with small, painful lumps under the skin, often pea-sized.

2) Abscesses: Over time, these lumps can turn into larger, more painful abscesses.

3) Tunnels or Tracts: The condition may progress to the formation of tunnels or tracts under the skin, sometimes accompanied by an unpleasant smelling discharge.

4) Recurrent Flares: HS tends to be persistent, with recurring episodes of inflammation. Factors like stress, hormonal changes, or friction can trigger these flares.

5) Scarring: Long-term HS can lead to scarring, and in severe cases, skin folds may fuse, causing functional difficulties.

When must one see a doctor?

It's essential to seek medical attention if one experiences:

1) Severe Pain: Persistent and severe pain associated with the lumps or abscesses.

2) Large or Recurrent Abscesses: Lesions that are large, recurrent, or unresponsive to at-home care.

3) Foul-Smelling Discharge: If there's a noticeable and unpleasant odor from the lesions, it could indicate infection.

4) Functional Impairment: When the condition affects daily life, causing difficulties in movement or impacting self-esteem.

Why do early interventions matter?

When Hidradenitis Suppurativa is visible, getting medical advice early is crucial. It allows for a prompt diagnosis and the development of a personalized management plan. Early intervention can help minimize the severity of the condition and reduce complications.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa can be a challenging and painful condition, but with timely medical intervention, it can be managed effectively.

If one notices any of the mentioned symptoms or experiences persistent discomfort, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and personalized treatment options.