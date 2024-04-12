What is Kelly O'Hara's makeup routine?

Kelly O'Hara, renowned for her prowess on the soccer field, exudes confidence both on and off the pitch. While her primary focus remains on her performance, she maintains a simple yet effective makeup routine that makes her look confident and feel good.

Born on August 4, 1988, Kelly hails from Fayetteville, Georgia. Throughout her illustrious soccer career, she has represented the United States Women's National Team and various professional clubs. She has earned several accolades for her exceptional athleticism and leadership on the field.

Let's find out how Kelly manages to keep her skin glowing despite her intense training schedule.

What are Kelly O'Hara's makeup essentials?

During a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Kelly O'Hara revealed that she follows a minimal and basic makeup routine. She further talked about how she likes to use only a small amount of products. Here are Kelly's makeup essentials:

Mascara

Blush

Eyebrows

Eyeliner

Lip Gloss

1) Mascara

Mascara comes first on the list of products found in Kelly O'Hara's makeup routine. The Maybelline Full ‘N Soft Mascara provides her with a natural-looking volume look without clumping or flaking. Kelly told Cosmopolitan that she had the habit of using waterproof mascara earlier to prevent it from coming off while playing due to sweat, but she discontinued that practice.

"I used to apply waterproof mascara before a game — it was the easiest thing to wear while I was playing that wouldn't sweat off — but not anymore. I just wear mascara — Full 'N Soft by Maybelline is my go-to — I've been using it since high school," said Kelly.

2) Blush

Although she is not into heavy makeup look, she does apply a little bit of blush. During the same interview, Kelly mentioned:

"I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup in general. I wear mascara, blush, maybe, like, a little eyeliner, and then something for my brows."

3) Eyeliner and brow products

Kelly sometimes uses eyeliner and brow products to make her face look more defined. While she opts for subtle enhancements over bold statements, these products are effective in highlighting her eyes and framing her face precisely.

4) Lip gloss

Jack Black Lip Gloss is the product that the soccer player chooses because it moisturizes her lips and gives them a nice feel. Though marketed for male customers, Kelly finds relief in the product's soothing texture as well as non-sticky feel, thus making it an essential part of her makeup regimen.

Skincare as the foundation

Kelly acknowledges the essence of skincare in her daily routine. She believes that when someone looks fresh, the first thing that people often observe is their skin.

Kelly stated to the same media outlet:

"For me, it's really important to take care of my skin. Especially because when I see someone, and they're just so fresh and beautiful, you always notice their skin first. So having a really good skin-care regimen is a must. I just wish I would have started taking care of my skin earlier!"

One of the key takeaways from Kelly O'Hara's makeup routine is the discontinuation of waterproof mascaras. The cons of using waterproof mascara is that it is very hard to take it off, and using it for a very long time can also cause the natural eyelashes to fall out.