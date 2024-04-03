What is Kitty Cut hairstyle? A guide to the trending hairdo

Kitty Cut style is a layered hairstyle that falls between the length of a long bob or shoulder cut, with long textured layers and curtain fringe framing the face.

Hollywood celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Billie Eilish, and many others have pulled off this trending hairdo that left the netizens in awe. Now every fashion enthusiast is trying this hairstyle, but there are some styling tips that one needs to know first. For instance, which hair type would be suitable for Kitty Cut, how to maintain this hair, and more. Let's dive into more details about this hairdo.

A guide to the trending hairdo: Kitty Cut hairstyle

Kitty Cut is a sleeker take on animal cuts like wolf cut and cub cut. It's shorter than the iconic 1990s Rachel cut but longer than a bob, falling between the shoulders and collarbone. It has an appealing look with lots of layers, and the longest layers are only a centimeter or so, that is, shorter than the base length.

The layers give hair structure and movement, and can be modified in different ways, considering how short or long a person would want it and also depending on hair density. This new hairstyle can work on straight, wavy, and curly hair.

Different ways to style Kitty Cut hairstyle

1) Minimal styling

Kitty Cut is known for its effortless appeal, so it doesn't always require extensive styling. Just leaving the natural hair open (as it is) would be the best way to flaunt this hairdo with a little brushing.

2) Enhancing overall texture

Most of the time, people with straight hair find it difficult to achieve proper volume when it comes to embracing the Kitty Cut. In this case, one can use rollers or blow drying to make hair look bouncy.

3) Product to accessorize

To add more shine or style to this new popular hairdo, one can add colorful short and thin hair extensions and little bow clips. It completely depends on personal choices and occasions.

4) Maintaining hair health

Maintaining hair health is important to pull off a Kitty Cut. It is important to use good quality hair products like hair serums to support healthy, shiny hair and maintain the chic silhouette of this hairdo.

5) Personalization

There are several Kitty Cut variations and it is best to communicate personal style preferences to the stylist while getting it done. This is to ensure that the hairdo complements the face shape and overall appearance.

Variations of the Kitty Cut hairstyle

The Kitty Cut helps bring out the cheekbones, giving the face an elegant look and feel. Try these variations given below:

1) Undone Textured Lob - This version adds subtle shape and extra volume, ideal for those growing out a bob.

2) Long Bob with Layers - It is a long bob, right below the shoulder, featuring a shag feel with lots of layers for a textured look.

3) Fine Hair with Movement & Flowy Layers - A variation specially for fine hair, focusing on creating movement and flowy layers to enhance the overall look.

4) Softer, Polished Counterpart - It is a softer version of this new hairdo with a more polished cut, exuding a refined and modern style.

Choose the right version of the Kitty Cut, considering the hair type and preferred style.