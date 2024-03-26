What is the latest Airbrush eyebrow trend? How to ace and more details

Recently, the airbrush eyebrow trend has been all over the internet, making it a coveted makeup fad among beauty enthusiasts. The usage of airbrush and filling the eyebrows is the fundamental idea behind the trend.

Airbrush has been a revolutionary product in the makeup realm, which helps to transform liquid products into tiny droplets. The spray of the products brings forth seamless blending on the skin, providing a coveted look for makeup enthusiasts.

The airbrush eyebrow trend is the same technique which presents darker and thicker eyebrows. One can temporarily thicken the eyebrows with this process but it needs certain precautions. The process can be done with professional help.

Why airbrush eyebrow trend is so popular

The latest airbrush eyebrow trend is the process of filling brows with airbrush usage. Through this tool, one can darken the eyebrows while the density can be customized depending on the person.

Boldening the eyebrows is nothing new. Previously, it was done through different products like eyebrow pencils, eye shadow tints, and more. The airbrush eye shadow trend is the upgraded version of it.

The founder of Brow Code, Melanie Marris noted to Pop Sugar:

"Airbrush eyebrows is a growing application tinting technique where a finely controlled mist of dye is sprayed directly onto the eyebrows. The precision of the airbrush ensures evenly-colored, beautifully defined eyebrows with clean, crisp lines and subtle gradient effects."

The reasons behind its popularity lie in its outstanding pigmented eyebrows, through which one can bring the trending ombre effects. Apart from that, the airbrush technique accentuates precise eyebrows that look more natural and pigmented.

Melanie Marris further said:

'The airbrush technique significantly speeds up application, enabling even coverage while decreasing service time. The time may vary if hair removal or a full brow map and sculpt are required to achieve the desired look. This method allows for a level of accuracy that traditional brow techniques can sometimes struggle to achieve."

The process takes not more than forty-five minutes, which is another great feature of the process.

How to do the airbrush eyebrow technique?

Skilled professionals use certain steps to finish the whole process. It needs mostly three steps.

Step 1: Cleaning the area

All the professionals begin with cleaning the area so that any dirt or makeup does not stick to the place. A deep cleansing process is needed before using the airbrush. Deep cleansing not only removes dirt but also helps to penetrate the pigmentation properly.

Step 2: The marking

Marking or mapping the brows is another important step in this process. To get flawless pigmented eyebrows, professionals mainly focus on the perfect shape and mapping of the brows.

Dovink Brows stylist Donna Shelly told Pop Sugar:

"From there we'll look at the facial anatomy to determine the shape of the brows. After finding the perfect shape with the mapping technique, we'll draw the brows out (also known as pre-draw) and move on to securing the brow tape that best fits the pre-draw."

Step 3: The use of airbrush

After the mapping, professionals put the brow tapes accordingly. Generally, the professionals hold the airbrush at least five centimeters away and start from the tails of the brows. Holding diagonally can bring the best results while a slow process accentuates the perfect pigmentation.

After these three steps, the tapes are removed and the professionals wipe the leftover tints from the face. This latest airbrush eyebrow trend can be done to anyone who loves thickened eyebrows and it can stick to the skin for three weeks at least.

However, it is suggested that people should take the services from highly skilled professionals as it is a very detailed and fine work process.