What is the latest Glazed Blush beauty trend? Steps to ace it

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, the most recent trend that's making waves is glazed blush. This latest beauty craze is all about achieving a radiant complexion with a healthy flush of color. Unlike traditional matte blushes, glazed blushes impart a luminous sheen to the skin, creating a dewy and glowing effect.

The most important part of this trend is that it requires two makeup products to achieve the look. One needs to have a liquid or cream blush and a highlighter of their choice.

Exploring the glazed blush beauty trend

Glazed blush beauty trend is all about departing from the matte finish makeup looks in favor of a high shine makeup look. This style of makeup involves combining blush with highlighter in such a way that they cause a glowing effect on the cheeks.

For this, rather than using separate products layered on top of one another, the glazed technique mixes creamy or liquid blusher with products that have mild sparkling particles. These textures provide a luminous effect upon drying, bringing about that glazed blush beauty look.

Cream or liquid blushes and highlighters are preferred since they can be blended easily, resulting in a smoother and more natural application.

Steps to mastering the glazed blush beauty trend

For anyone not sure about how to acheive the glazed blush beauty trend, we have laid out a detailed step-by-step guide to follow and recreate the look.

Detailed steps to create glazed blush

1) Picking the correct products

Start by selecting cream or liquid blusher formulas that match your complexion. Choose those with soft glistening particles or mix your liquid blusher with liquid highlighter for added radiance.

2) Get the canvas ready

Begin by moisturizing your face well. This makes it easy to apply makeup evenly. After that, layer on a hydrating primer so as to lock in moisture while creating smooth surface for make up application.

3) Apply blush

Gently tap your fingers or the makeup sponge onto the apples of your cheeks, going in an upward moting when applying the blush to create a lifted look. Making use of a wet sponge will give a better natural and sheer look as compared to using a makeup brush.

4) Layer for depth

If one wants a more profound glazed blush then build up the intensity of the blush slowly. Start with a dot of blush and blend it well, using your makeup sponge or fingers. Apply more dots of blush if needed.

To add more depth and character, use a blush in another color but with a similar formula. Blend them well to avoid harsh lines between the two colors.

5) Highlight strategically

Another way of getting this glazed blush look is to use a liquid highlighter on top of the blush rather than mixing it in pre-application.

Highlight the cheekbones while adding a subtle amount of product to the blush area. To tie the whole look together, consider highlighting all high points of the face such as brow bones, cupid’s bow, and tip of the nose.

6) Set with powder

In order to keep your glazed blush in place for a longer duration, powder your cheeks lightly with translucent setting powder. Make sure not to use too much as it can take away the sheen needed for the makeup look.

However, setting the blush powder will make it matte, which makes the next step all the more important.

7) Finish with setting spray

The final step in this process is spraying a hydrating mist on top of everything else. The setting spray helps lock in the makeup and also adds an extra touch of glow.

It also helps bring back the sheen to the face, which may have been dulled by the setting powder. This powder and setting spray combo ensures the makeup lasts all day, so re-application is not a concern.

Recreating this trend could result in a look that appears radiant. One can also play around with different shades of blusher-highlighter combinations to figure out what best suits their complexion and preference.

This trend offers an adaptable and complimentary choice for enhancing natural beauty, whether one prefers a subtle daytime glow or a dramatic evening look.