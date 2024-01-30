What are laughter lines? How to get rid of them with botox, and other details explored

Laughter lines are facial wrinkles that appear around the eyes and the outer corners of the mouth. Since these wrinkles are prominent in appearance, beauty enthusiasts believe these lines become visible when one smiles or laughs, which explains the origin of the name laughter lines.

While such wrinkles are inevitable and slowly grace one’s face as they age, there are multiple methods of reducing, slowing, and dealing with laughter lines around the eyes and the mouth.

There are two types of laugh lines: nasolabial folds and nasolabial creases. The fold is a tissue that hangs on the crease of the upper lip and the crease is the line between the cheeks and the upper lip. Factors like ageing, weight gain, and dental issues are common reasons for the occurrence and depth of laughter lines.

Ways to get rid of laughter lines, explored

While there are multiple products and treatments available to reduce and diminish the look of laugh lines, one of the most asked questions regarding laughter line treatments is; can one use Botox for laugh lines?

Botox can help reduce laugh lines when injected into the area around the eyes and the nose. Typically, Botox is injected between and around the mouth and crow line areas to smoothen and relax the muscles in these portions, preventing them from wrinkling.

In a more scientifically specific language, Botox enters the muscles, causing the muscles to relax instantly, resulting in a smooth surface. It blocks the nerve impulses from getting transmitted to the targetted muscles.

Apart from Botox, several other treatments aid the reduction of laugh lines:

1) Fraxel: Fraxel is a laser resurfacing treatment that targets the deep layers of the skin to enhance new collagen production and smoothen out the laugh lines. Results with Fraxel are instant and long-lasting. However, opting for a laser treatment for laugh lines entails downtime for the skin to heal.

2) Collagen induction therapy: Collagen induction therapy uses microneedles to enhance the skin’s collagen production ability. Microneedling is a minimally invasive rejuvenation treatment that stimulates skin cell renewal.

This results in a reduced appearance of fine lines and laugh lines.

3) Skin peels: Skin peels are infused with active acids that peel away the upper layers of the skin. Apart from reducing laugh lines, the process reveals a glowing and smooth complexion. One can opt for the ideal skin peel based on the strength of the formulation in which the results and downtime will differ based on the type of skin peel used.

The results of this treatment are slow and require regular application as compared to laser and Botox treatments.

Read More: What are injectable moisturizers? Profhilo, Skinvive, and other latest skincare fads you need to know about

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the best treatment for laughter lines?

Most skin practitioners use dermal fillers and Botox to treat laugh lines as these showcase instant results with a prolonged effect, treat the skin inside out, and replace volume loss in some cases.

Is filler or Botox better for laugh lines?

Since Botox targets muscle movement better as opposed to volume-inducing fillers, Botox injections are better for laugh lines.

How much does the Botox procedure for laugh lines cost?

The procedure of using Botox for laugh lines costs around $300 to $600. One might have to undergo repeated sessions as recommended by their skin practitioner.