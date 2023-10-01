What is Lili Reinhart’s everyday makeup regime? Everything to know

Popular for her portrayal of Betty in Riverdale, Lili Reinhart featured her skincare and makeup regime in one of the Vogue Beauty episodes on YouTube. The best part about her makeup look is that it is not too glam and can be recreated by anyone with a few key products.

Sharing her get-ready-with-me process, the actress stated that filming for the show taught her much about makeup, especially the dotting foundation and concealer technique to hide imperfections. The actress also shared that she suffers from constant breakouts; this indicates that her makeup regime can be tried by makeup lovers who have acne-prone skin as well.

Lili Reinhart's everyday minimal makeup look is a must-try for makeup enthusiasts

Lili Reinhart had already applied her foundation and then began filming. Her hilarious take on having Chinese food in the bathroom while getting ready must have made a fun connection with the audience.

To cover her zits, Lili Reinhart used the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen ($40). It is a liquid formulation in pen-like packaging that offers a shimmer-free, sheer concealing effect to create a natural-looking highlight.

The concealer uses light-reflecting technology to brighten dullness and darkness while also smoothening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Having already evened out her complexion with the base products, Lili used a tapered brush with a bronzing palette to go in with very light contouring. She tapped the excess product before using the product along her cheekbones for a subtle contour lift.

To add dimension to her brows, Lili Reinhart uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Ombre Effect Long Wearing Brow Powder Duo ($23). The actress uses a small angled brush to enhance the natural shape of her brows. She shared that she used to pluck eyebrow hairs near the nose bridge and that one shouldn’t make that mistake.

The brow powder duo by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a smudge-proof, dual-coloured compact that offers the perfect brow colour.

For the eyeshadow, the actress shared that she loves the peach eyeshadow from the Stila Eyes Are the Window Palette ($49), consisting of twelve earthy, neutral shades. She brightened her lids before going in with a dark brown eyeshadow along the upper lash line for enhanced definition.

And for the lashes, Lili uses an eyelash curler followed by some coats of black mascara. She uses a highlighter to enhance her makeup look and applies the product with her fingers wherever the light hits her face.

To seal the makeup look, Lili Reinhart uses loose powder. As for the lips, she prefers colors close to her natural lip color. Lili uses the MAC Lipstick in the shade Brave ($23), a shimmery pink-beige shade.

However, this shade might not suit all skin tones and alternate options for medium and darker tones are the Lune and Aster PowerLips QuickSatin in the shade Long Walk ($20) and NYX Lip Lingerie in the shade After Hours ($3.50).

The final look is the perfect no-makeup-makeup look that can be worn daily. While the products can vary, one can recreate this easy-going glam with their own twist as an ode to Lili Reinhart.