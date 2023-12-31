What is lip blushing? Cost, benefits, risks, and more details explored

Lip blushing, a semi-permanent cosmetic procedure, makes the lips appear darker and fuller by enhancing the appearance of the lips. Lip blushing involves depositing a layer of color on the lips with a small needle.

It is a tattoo-like procedure, but for the lips, and it has become a popular fad among beauty enthusiasts who want the illusion of fuller-looking lips.

While it is compared to lip fillers, lip blushing only impacts the surface of the lips and doesn’t penetrate like fillers do. Moreover, lip fillers don’t impart color to the lips like the procedure of lip blushing does.

Just like any cosmetic procedure, it is important to weigh the risks, benefits, costs, and pain that a lip blushing procedure comes with. Even though it is temporary, it is a significant procedure that can alter one's appearance.

Lip blushing complements one's natural features: Benefits, cost, risk and other details about the cosmetic procedure

Lip blushing is delivered by a licensed tattoo artist as it is a semi-permanent tattoo that delivers color to the lips and gives the impression of plumper lips. The procedure involves depositing a shade of red ink along the lip line and on the sides of the lips to deliver results that look close to natural.

Benefits of the semi-permanent lip procedure include:

Imparts a youthful look to the face: Lips are an important facial feature and any lip procedure aims to enhance the overall look of the face. The semi-permanent lip tattoo procedure accentuates the look of natural lips and makes them come across as more defined and fuller, resulting in making the face look youthful.

Makes beauty convenient: Undergoing the lip-blushing procedure reduces the hassle of constant lip touchups since it not only enhances the lip's appearance but adds color to enhance the lips as well. As long as the procedure lasts, one can save money on lip lining and lip plumping products.

Complements one's facial features: The semi-permanent lip tattoo procedure makes the lips appear symmetrical and enhanced. Perfectly defined lips uplift one’s overall facial features, highlighting one's eyes, nose, and cheekbones as a result of the procedure.

What is the average cost of a lip blush procedure?

While the specific cost of this procedure varies depending on where one gets it done, the usual cost ranges from $500 to $1500 per sitting.

Does lip blushing have any side effects or risks?

One must avoid taking vitamin E, fish oil, and garlic supplements, as well as medicines like aspirin and ibuprofen, before the procedure, as these can increase the chance of bruising.

Common side effects of the color-imparting lip procedure consist of swelling, pain, and redness. However, the side effects can increase if one doesn’t follow proper after-care measures. This includes enhanced pain, more swelling, and the oozing of puss from the lips.

For how long does the lip blush treatment last?

Even though it is temporary, lip blushing has a fairly long-term impact and can last for up to two years. The longevity of this lip treatment depends on practices like smoking and sun exposure, as prolonged exposure to both can make the effect diminish faster.

The aftercare for this semi-permanent lip tattoo treatment entails nourishing the lips and avoiding chapped lips at all costs. One can use a lip balm or lip oil to hydrate the lips. Additionally, there might be some scabbing, which must be allowed to fall off naturally.