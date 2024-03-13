What lipsticks does Taylor Swift wear?

Taylor Swift is synonymous with luscious red lips, epitomizing her Style song lyrics, “I got that red lip classic thing that you like.” Vibrant lips have been part of Taylor's signature look for years, whether she’s strutting on the street, making appearances at red carpet events, music videos, football stadiums, or during her Eras Tour.

Ever since Swift wore red lips for the first time on the cover of Allure in 2009, the singer-songwriter has rarely been spotted without her crimson pout. Naturally, fans are intrigued as to what products the Cardigan singer opts for to get those luscious red lips and other shades as well.

1) Ruby Woo by MAC

While the Anti Hero singer tends to be tight-lipped about the products she wears for her ever-present pout, old interviews and quotes give a glimpse of the singer’s foolproof red lipstick routine.

Her go-to product is Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo from MAC Cosmetics. She told People Magazine in 2015:

“I recently discovered Ruby Woo by MAC, which I think everyone knows is a staple. I was the last person to discover it.”

Indeed, MAC’s Ruby Woo is a $23 industry cult-favorite, featuring a universally flattering shade with a blue-based red, velvety matte, and long-wearing formula that stays on the lips, without fading for up to 8-12 hours. It has an intense, full-coverage color with a zero-shine matte finish that makes a supreme style statement.

2) Dragon Girl by NARS

In a 2014 behind-the-scenes Met Gala snap, Taylor Swift was seen applying lipstick. In her hand was the NARS lip pencil, and during a 2014 MTV interview, she name-checked her favored shade—the Dragon Girl.

NARS Dragon Girl features a medium-dark, moderately cool-toned shade of red. It has a matte finish that provides medium to full lip coverage. With a non-drying formula infused with emollients and Vitamin E, the velvet matte lip pencil ensures lasting matte color on hydrated lips for hours.

Priced at $27, its jumbo pencil size with a tapered end makes the Dragon Girl perfect for lining, filling, and defining the lips.

3) Luxembourg Lip Pencil by NARS

Venturing away from her classic true red lips, the Lavender Haze singer also uses Luxembourg Lip Pencil by NARS. In the same MTV video mentioned earlier, Swift revealed buying the lip pencil after hearing on the radio that "Hillary Duff uses it too."

The $25 satin lip pencil dresses the lips with decadent moisture and rich, color-bright pigments, leaving them with a seductive bright pink watermelon-colored pout.

4) LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick by Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath, a top makeup artist for A-listers, shared the secret to Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled music video red pout. The founder of Pat McGrath Labs, who did the singer’s glam for the music video, spilled a couple of Taylor Swift’s favorite lip products from the brand in an Instagram post. And it’s LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4, which is a vivid blue-red shade with a weightless, non-drying formula.

Priced at $34, the comfort-matte lipstick has a whipped texture that stretches on the lips seamlessly, leaving an intense saturation and ultra-velvety veil for a Taylor-approved red lip look.

5) Lust 004 Lip Kit by Pat McGrath Labs

Lust 004 Kit is another lipstick that Taylor wears, as confirmed by Pat McGrath in a 2017 Instagram post. The singer sported the lip shade in the I Don't Wanna Live Forever music video.

The lipstick, in shade Blood, is highly pigmented and rich, and it creates a multi-dimensional sparkle when paired with microfine glitter. When light hits the glitter, a lot more colors than just red appear, creating a stunning holographic appeal.

Out of all the reds she’s worn, Taylor Swift’s favorite lipsticks have one major thing in common—they are consistent with vibrant matte shades that are long-lasting and do not budge.

