What is Marula oil? Skincare benefits and products explored

Skincare seekers looking for an oil that is lightweight but incredibly hydrating and safe for acne-prone skin can consider Marula oil in their regime. It’s the next skincare ingredient that should be in every beauty arsenal for plenty of reasons.

Extracted from Marula tree, which is dubbed the tree of life in southern Africa, this oil is used for face care for its beneficial fatty acids. It’s been a staple in African beauty routines, mainly used for anti-aging, healing, and preventing various skin concerns like fine lines, marks, and scars.

In this article, we explore the various benefits of Marula oil for skin along with the best Marula-infused skincare products that can be holy-grail staples in one’s beauty regime.

Skincare benefits of Marula Oil

Marula offers a wide range of benefits and uses for skincare, thanks to its multipurpose properties.

Here are some of the common benefits of Marula skincare oil:

Soothes dry skin

Marula is an excellent choice for dry skin because it’s rich in fatty acids that hydrates the skin. Besides providing hydration, it has beneficial stearic, oleic, palmitic, and linoleic acid that also soothe irritated and red skin.

Moreover, it’s rich in skin-boosting Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which are key to normal skin function.

Decreases acne

Marula oil can be helpful for breakouts. It can be a natural addition to one’s skincare for acne regime, especially for skin that is prone to excess sebum production. It’s because adding facial oil can help stop the skin from overproducing oil.

Anti-aging

Marula’s essential fatty acids, which mimic those existing naturally in the skin’s outer layer, helps heal damaged skin. That includes softening and smoothing out fine lines. Moreover, Marula contains amino acids, specifically glutamic acid and L-arginine. These ingredients help break down elastin, adding to Marula’s anti-aging effects.

Helps scars

The same way Marula-infused products can help with stretch marks, it can also prevent acne scars from forming. This benefit of Marula oil is thanks to its rich essential fatty acids and skin-boosting Vitamins C and E. The antioxidative effects of Vitamin E plus the brightening effect of Vitamin C together helps lighten hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Marula Oil skincare products to try

As with most oils, one can use Marula straight up or look for it cocktailed with other skin-loving ingredients in moisturizers, serums, or facial oils.

Whether to moisturize dry and dull skin or heal acne scars, these Marula skincare products can be the next port of call for skin that needs a little bit of care.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil ($38)

Versed Gentle Cycle Milky Cleanser ($15)

The Ordinary 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil ($10)

Glow Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream ($78)

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 ($22)

When using Marula straight up as a face oil, seek out those made of pure or virgin Marula oil. It’s because they will tend to have a higher concentration of those good-for-skin antioxidants compared to the refined version.

These Marula-infused skincare products can be applied on the face once daily or as needed. They are best used after cleansing and between water-based serums and moisturizers.

Marula oil is good for all skin types, but very dry and cracked skin can get the most benefits from its deeply hydrating effects. What’s even better? It can be used on the skin daily. And because Marula is a lightweight oil, it’s also perfect for layering over products, like active ingredients such as peptides and retinoids.

In addition to the face, the oil can also be applied to the neck, hands, and chest or anywhere else that needs relief from dryness.

