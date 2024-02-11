What is Matter of Fact Skincare? Where to get, prices, and products explored

The skincare spotlight is currently on a new, clinically-backed, and innovative brand: Matter of Fact Skincare. This brand offers thoughtfully formulated products that have undergone clinical tests and research.

Recognizing the challenges of navigating the skincare market amidst a plethora of options, Matter of Fact Skincare focuses on creating products that deliver effective results. They achieve this through a combination of therapy and a nutritious, delicious approach to skincare.

Hand-formulated by founder Paul Baek, the brand's products undergo testing to ensure clinical efficacy. Moreover, this brand offers a clinical commitment by collecting and analyzing data to make informed decisions for all skin types.

All Matter of Fact Skincare products are available on the brand's official website and Sephora.

Matter of Fact Skincare is an award-winning clinical skincare brand

Regarding the curation and mission of Matter of Fact Skincare, the founder and formulator of the brand, Paul Baek, stated:

"When I founded MATTER OF FACT, my goal was to create a line of stable, effective skincare products that work well, that are easy to understand and that are a joy to use. I believe that skincare should be simple and straightforward – in other words, MATTER OF FACT.”

Some of Matter of Fact Skincare's best-selling products comprise:

MAXIMALIST AGE-DEFYING MOISTURIZER ($72):

Infused with a blend of 4% peptide and hyaluronic acid with bakuchiol, niacinamide, and hexylresorcinol, this age-defying moisturizer reduces the visible appearance of wrinkles, photoaging, and dullness. Using this moisturizer will help beauty enthusiasts enjoy youthful skin, even skin tone, and the restoration of skin elasticity.

One of the reviews on the Matter of Fact Skincare website called this moisturizer a game changer and stated:

"This is a creamy, decadent moisturizer that's gentle on sensitive skin yet packed with high-powered ingredients to combat aging. It is a miracle in a jar!"

BRIGHTENING + FIRMING SERUM ($92):

The clinically-backed skincare brand’s Brightening and Firming serum is formulated with 20% L-Ascorbic Acid and Maritime Pine with Ferulic Acid. A waterless Vitamin C serum, it is rich in antioxidants that reveal youthful and firmer-looking skin.

A patent-pending technology has been used to formulate this serum, which visibly improves skin tone and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after two weeks of use. The shelf life of this serum is up to 24 months.

MINIMALIST HYDRATING MOISTURIZER ($68):

Matter of Fact Skincare's hydrating moisturizer comprises liquid crystal lips, centella asiatica, and 5% pro-vitamin B5. It is a lightweight moisturizer that suits sensitive skin and offers long-lasting hydration without having a greasy feel. An ideal addition to the skincare routine, this moisturizer complements skincare treatments and active serums.

WRINKLE + TEXTURE CONCENTRATE ($98):

Matter of Fact claims that the Wrinkle + Texture concentrate is the first instance of Vitamin C, Azelaic Acid, and retinol combined in a skincare treatment. Ideal for improving skin texture and tone and targeting multiple signs of aging, the serum has achieved positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts.

One of the reviews on the skincare brand’s website states:

“I have been using the wrinkle and texture concentrate for three weeks now. I absolutely love the texture of this product. My skin is visibly smoother and my wrinkles are definitely less visible. I highly recommend!”

Read More: 7 best Etude House products to add to your K-beauty collection

As clinically backed and consciously formulated skincare gains popularity among beauty enthusiasts, Matter of Fact Skincare has quickly made a splash in the industry.

Known for its unique skincare formulations, the brand has received positive reviews from beauty influencers and enthusiasts so far.