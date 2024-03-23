What is Natalie Portman's skincare routine?

Natalie Portman, the Israeli actress, has been appreciated not only for her great acting skills but also for her smooth skin. In several interviews, Natalie has shared her pretty simple skincare routine, accentuating her simple and sober preferences in the skincare regime.

Being a celebrated personality in the glamour industry, Natalie has to put on makeup during shoots and other public appearances. However, Natalie has shared that she loves to keep the makeup very minimal while she loves to take care of her skin.

The Golden Globe winner actress has mentioned a few brands in an interview with Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar that she can trust blindly. She referred Bioderma for her makeup remover products and Keren Bartov is one of her favorite skincare brands.

The product list continues with the natural balm from Dr. Paw Paw which comes under her list and she keeps Augustinus Bader face cream in her skincare regime.

Which skincare products Natalie Portman uses?

Natalie Portman, the mother of two, has been the face of Dior since the 2011 campaign. Whenever she was asked about her skincare routine, she included the importance of sunscreen while she mentioned the healthy diet.

She also talked about that how low maintenance she is regarding her skincare regime. Even her go-to makeup look is quite simple which includes mascara, red lipsticks, perfect black sunglasses, and perfume.

In an interview with Marie Claire on March 5, 2024, the actress discussed her morning routine by saying,

"I’m pretty simple about my routine. I recently started using Keren Bartov face wash. Karen is a London-based facialist I went to and I use her face wash first then I follow up with her face moisturizer every morning. I live in Paris now and there’s not a lot of sun so I haven't been using sunscreen, but I’m thinking about trying something for the summer."

She mentioned her evening skincare routine and said,

"My night routine is exactly the same as my morning routine. I can’t have complicated routines or I just won't do it. But to relax and unwind, I read a lot of contemporary fction. I recently read a book called Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez. It’s coming out later this month and I was lucky enough to get an advanced copy. I also read and enjoyed Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar."

Keren Bartov Multi Cleansing Gel

One of the favorite products of Natalie Portman is Keren Bartov's multi-cleaning gel, which is formulated with no soap and sulfate. This product can be used in the morning and evening on a wet face, which can be purchased from the Keren Bartov website.

Keren Bartov Brightening Complex Cream

After face wash, the next product Natalie Portman uses is the Brightening Complex cream which can be used on the whole face or on those spots where the treatment is needed, available at the brand's website.

Dr. Pawpaw multi-purpose soothing balm

Dr. PawPaw's multi-purpose balm is formulated with all-natural ingredients such as papaya, aloe vera, and castor oil. This product can be used in various ways starting from lips to cuticles to hair. This product can be availed from Ulta.

Augustinus Bader the cream

Packaged in a blue tubical bottle, this cream is filled with the composition of Vitamins, aloe vera, and other antioxidants. It helps to skin hydrated while retinols make the smooth textures of the skin.

Natalie Portman has emphasized her vegan food and light exercise for healthy skin. The actress, however, mentioned some other brands such as Pai, Bioderma, and Joëlle Ciocco for her sensitive skin in an interview with Harper's Bazar.