What are NBA player Devin Booker’s travel essentials? Product details explored

NBA star Devin Booker is not only renowned for his exceptional skills on the court but also admired for his impeccable sense of style and travel essentials. As a frequent traveler navigating the demands of a rigorous schedule, Booker has curated a selection of must-have products that combine functionality with personal significance. During an interview with GQ in December 2019, Devin Booker revealed all his favorite travel essentials one by one.

From innovative gadgets to luxury accessories, each item in Devin Booker's travel repertoire tells a story of practicality, heritage, and individuality.

What are Devin Booker's travel essentials?

Beats Pill+ Speaker

Nike Air Force One "Moss Point" Shoes

Maison Goyard Bag

Patek Philippe 5711 Rose Gold Watch

Le Labo Fragrances

1) Beats Pill+ Speaker

What are NBA player Devin Booker’s travel essentials? (Image Via Amazon.Com)

Booker's Beats Pill+ speaker enhances his traveling experience. This speaker, designed especially for frequent travelers like himself, provides Devin Booker with everything he needs. With a 12-hour battery life, long flights or even road excursions can be undertaken without any problems.

The product, priced at $133 at Walmart, also functions as a power bank so that one can recharge their iPhone or any other music devices that they might have on the road.

2) Nike Air Force One Moss Point Shoes

What are NBA player Devin Booker’s travel essentials? (Image Via Footlocker Instagram)

Booker’s footwear selections are not only about fashion but also about his nostalgic connection to his alma mater. His school days at Moss Point High School Mississippi inspired Nike Air Force One “Moss Point” sneakers, showing how devoted he was to basketball training.

Devin Booker's favorite trainers are the Nike Air Force One Moss Point models because they are stylish and comfortable. Priced at $150, the Moss Point trainers add more sentimental value, which is why it is part of his travel essentials.

3) Maison Goyard Briefcase

What are NBA player Devin Booker’s travel essentials? (Image Via Goyard Official Instagram)

Devin's favorite travel buddy is a Maison Goyard bag, known for its versatility and fine craftsmanship. Goyard bag combines style with practicality so that it works as both a briefcase and a messenger bag when Booker travels.

This bag has been sized properly and also it has the basic features needed by every traveler who wants to remain classy. These bags can be bought from their official website.

Maison Goyard bags represent luxury and grace that even discerning travelers like Devin prefer. Thus, these products epitomize French expertise and artisanship due to their premium raw materials used during the manufacturing process.

4) Patek Philippe 5711 Rose Gold Watch

Devin has the distinguished Patek Philippe 5711 rose gold watch, chosen for its classic design and sentimental value. Inspired by his father's passion for collecting watches, Booker's affinity for timepieces reflects cherished memories of shared experiences.

The Patek Philippe watch symbolizes refinement and sophistication, embodying Booker's appreciation for craftsmanship and family traditions, and costs around $1,666,02.

5) Le Labo Fragrances

Le Labo fragrances, known for their distinctive scents, transform Devin's journey into a truly memorable one. Introduced to the brand while staying in New York, Booker fell in love with its strong smells.

Le Labo perfumes create an aromatic experience that resonates with the taste for luxury travel essentials of Booker.

Devin's travel essentials are not mere accessories, they represent his personal choice, heritage, and commitment to perfection. Each item is chosen with care to make his travel journey smooth and memorable.