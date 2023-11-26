What are Neuroscents? 5 best products explored 

Neuroscents are an upcoming trend in the aromatherapy segment of the beauty arena, that explores the connection between scents and the mind. Neuroscents create desired emotional, spiritual, physical, and psychological well-being, and the use of neuroscience in the fragrance category supplements beauty and health categories for full-body wellness.

The trend of neuroscents pushes functional fragrance and wellness to newer depths, which is spurred by the consumers’ desire to link scents to their physical and emotional health. Moreover, some companies have already started investing in new opportunities that blend fragrance with wellness.

An instance of the same is boutique candle brand Boy Smells collaborating with adaptogenic drink company Kin Euphorics for their new Emotional Illuminations Prayer Candles. These candles activate neural pathways in the brain and elicit a specific emotional benefit like energy and invigoration, bliss and surrender, or the feeling of soothing calmness. There are several such neuroscents products available for beauty and wellness enthusiasts to try.

Caftari’s Elixir Candle to Vyrao The Sixth: 5 best neuroscents products to explore

Of the five senses in the body, the sense of smell is the only one that links directly to the limbic system. It is the area of the brain responsible for emotions, motivation, and memory. Neuroscents focus on the sense of smell and co-relating fragrance to the mind.

1) Caftari’s Elixir Candle ($60)

The Elixir Candle is Caftari’s mix of proprietary fragrance blend featuring bergamot essential oil, designed to promote the release of endorphins—a neurotransmitter in the brain also known as feel-good hormones.

The candle has a citrusy profile and brings a purposeful aroma to light, encouraging a sense of revival.

2) Nette’s Opening Night Eau de Parfum ($120)

Candle brand Nette launched a range of perfumes at Sephora, created in partnership with fragrance manufacturer IFF. The fragrances claim to evoke the feeling of an evening wedding in Mexico or that of an Ivy League campus in September.

Nette’s Opening Night perfume is a warm, white floral fragrance centred around Neroli and brightened by the touches of Bergamot and Grapefruit, along with upcycled Vetiver, Amber, and Vanilla. The fragrance is formulated to lift mindfulness, confidence, and relaxation, using premium ingredients.

3) Paco Rabanne Phantom ($76.99)

Producers of Paco Rabanne Phantom have taken into consideration personal neurological reactions with cultural backgrounds into its algorithm. Phantom is a men’s fragrance by Rabanne, and it claims to be the essence of self-confidence fueled by the scent’s feel-good energies.

Phantom is a futuristic fragrance infused with the notes of creamy lavender, woody vanilla, and lemon. It is the perfect clash between new technology and luxury craftsmanship that neuroscents entail.

4) Vyrao's The Sixth (£165)

Vyrao’s The Sixth is a light and uplifting fragrance diffused with sacred herbs. It features an exceptional formulation that promotes mindfulness via scientifically proven ingredients.

The fragrance is infused with Basil, Apple, Patchouli, and Cypress that amplify positivity and Rosemary, Peppermint, Juniper, Fir balsam, and Cedarwood that balance the nervous system. Additionally, the neuroscent also consists of fennel, wormwood, and angelica to diffuse negativity.

5) Boy Smells EMOTIONAL ILLUMINATIONS FULL SPECTRUM BUNDLE ($199)

Bella Hadid’s beverage brand Kin Euphorics partnered with Boy Smells to launch a full spectrum neuroscents bundle consisting of three candles, each assigned a Kin Euphorics flavor to be sipped on while the candles burn.

The candles including Turn On, which is meant to tap into the power of fragrance to trigger a sense of utter bliss, Restart, for when one is in need of upliftment, and Drop Out, which is best for days when one needs soothing.

In the year 2021, YSL launched a temporary Scent-Sation at Dubai Mall, leveraging neuroscience to offer personalized fragrance advice. One can say that neuroscents are the future of fragrance, with multiple brands and products tapping into the new beauty spectrum.

Hence, one can try the abovementioned products to check if the amalgamation of neuroscience, technology, and fragrance works for them.