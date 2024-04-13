What perfume does Sabrina Ionescu wear?

Sabrina Ionescu is famous for her tenacity and passion on the basketball court and her easygoing personality off the court. With WNBA’s recent partnerships with beauty brands such as Mielle Organics and Glossier, fans are now more curious about the beauty products of some of the WNBA favorites.

Sabrina Ionescu rarely goes behind the camera to disclose her beauty and lifestyle products. In a February 2023 interview with GQ, she disclosed her most essential items which include her favorite perfume- the Chanel No 5, her Louis Vuitton cross body bag, hand sanitizer, her favorite Sabrina X Nike sneaker pair, and the Dove Dry spray amongst others.

A look at Sabrina Ionescu's favorite perfume

Sabrina Ionescu wears the Chanel No. 5 and uses the Dove Dry Spray as an antiperspirant/deodorant.

1) The Chanel No. 5

On her use of the Chanel No. 5, Sabrina Ionescu said:

"I actually just like found this out not too long ago, like I would say in the last year or two. And I continue to buy a new bottle every single time I run out because I love the smell. It kind of smells like baby powder. And also the fact that I don't get a headache from this smell. I'm super sensitive to like something that smells like really strong."

The Chanel No. 5 was the first fragrance released by Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel in 1921. The formula was created by Ernest Beaux, a French-Russian perfumer and chemist.

The top notes of the perfumes are aldehydes, ylang-ylang, bergamot lemon, and neroli. The middle notes include iris, jasmine, rose, orris root, and lily-of-the-valley. The base notes include musk, civet, sandalwood, moss, amber, vetiver, vanilla and patchwood.

Chanel describes this perfume for women as:

"A timeless, legendary fragrance in a radically minimal bottle, CHANEL N°5 is the very essence of femininity. Its floral-aldehydic bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel’s initial request: a woman’s perfume, with a woman’s scent.”

According to reviews from multiple perfume critics, this fragrance is:

the timeless scent of the Chanel 5

the soft, powdery, and clean fragrance

long-lasting

The cons are:

It is quite expensive

Some consider it old-fashioned compared to contemporary fragrances.

Has a relatively weaker projection and sillage.

The Chanel No 5 Eau De Parfum in size 3.4 oz sells for $172 on the brand’s website.

2) The Dove dry spray

On her use of the deodorant and antiperspirant from Dove, Sabrina Ionescu said:

"This is the Dove Dry Spray. I work out so much, I'm always on the go and so the ability to just be able to, pack this in backpacks, in purses and you know really be able to be smelling fresh."

The brand desecribes the Dove dry spray as:

"Treating your senses, as well as your skin, this antiperspirant deodorant spray blends the nature-inspired fragrances of cocoa butter and creamy vanilla to turn your underarm care routine into a ritual worth waking up for."

The sprays come in different variants comprising cucumber and green tea, peach blossom and rice milk, rose petals, vanilla, and cocoa butter amongst others.

According to multiple reviews from beauty experts, the advantages of using the product include:

lasts for up to 30 hours once applied

has a nice fragrance

does not transfer any white residue on clothes.

Cons:

The scent might be too strong for people with scent allergies

The Dove dry spray cool essentials in size 3.8 oz sell for $8 at Walgreens.

For those unversed, Sabrina is the first Player in WNBA history to record 500+ points, 200+ rebounds, and 200+ assists in a single season. She exudes charisma both on and off the court.