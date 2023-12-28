What perfumes do aespa wear? 5 best fragrances and their prices explored

aespa is a popular South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment that has gained huge fame in recent years. Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning are the group's four members. Along with their singing and dancing skills, the members of the group have also gained popularity due to their influential fashion choices.

Fans not only love their songs and videos but also follow their fashion style along with every other detail, like perfumes used by the group. During fan meets and heavy stage performances, K-pop idols need to stay fresh and smell good; for that, they use high-quality fragrances. Here are the best fragrances used by aespa members.

aespa perfume collection includes Replica Jazz Club, Le Labo Another 13, and 3 other

1) Acqua di Parma Colonia

Kim Min-jeong of aespa, popularly known as Winter, uses Acqua di Parma Colonia. It is an uplifting citrus blend that evokes the scent and soul of Italy. The perfume has citrusy notes, including bergamot, lemon, and orange, followed by floral notes of lavender and rosemary, and rounded off with warm and precious woody notes of vetiver, sandalwood, and patchouli.

This fragrance is perfect for wearing during summer and autumn. The product is available for purchase via Amazon and its official website. The price tag of this product is $268.

2) Jo Malone Blackberry and Bay Cologne

The leader of aespa, Karina, uses Jo Malone Blackberry and Bay Cologne. This perfume has a vibrant and verdant fragrance that combines the deep, tart blackberry juice with the freshness of hand-picked bay and brambly woods. Giselle uses Woos Sage and Sea Salt versions of this cologne.

This floral fruity fragrance of Blackberry and Bay Cologne is characterized by its burst of juiciness and natural, green quality. People who like fruity and fresh scents would like this cologne. This fragrance costs $41.25 for 100 ml and $20 for 30 ml. It is available on the brand's official website.

3) Maison Louis Marie No. 4 Bois de Balincourt

aespa's Giselle, a Japanese-Korean singer, and the group's main rapper likes to use Maison Louis Marie No. 4 Bois de Balincourt. It has two versions, including perfume oil and eau de parfum. The fragrance is inspired by the ancient forest surrounding the brand's family home in Balincourt.

It has notes of sandalwood and cedarwood, with a spicy undertone. The base is a blend of safflower, sunflower, and rosemary oil. The product is available for $65 on the brand's official website.

4) Le Labo Another 13

The Chinese singer of aespa, Ningning prefers to use perfumes from Le Labo. She wears two scents from the brand, one is Le Labo Another 13 and another one is Santal 33. Another 13 has top notes of pear, apple, and citruses, middle notes of ambrette, amy1 salicylate, moss, and jasmine, and base notes of Iso E Super, cetalox, ambrettolide, and helvetolide.

On the other hand, Santal 33 has notes of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, and Australian sandalwood, among others, resulting in a unique and captivating aroma. Ningning wears both of these fragrances occasionally. Le Labo Another 13 is available for $1090 (500 ml) and $322 (100 ml). Le Labo Santal 33 has the same pricing for the sizes.

5) Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Here is another perfume from Ningning's collection. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club is quite popular among many celebrities, and aespa's Ningning also likes to wear this warm and spicy fragrance. It is an unisex fragrance. The scent is characterized by vibrant pink pepper, warm rum, smoky tobacco leaf, and sweet vanilla.

The perfume evokes the atmosphere of a private jazz club where the scent of cigars, cocktails, and lively associate with each other magically. It would be the perfect choice during the holidays while partying and clubbing. 100 ml of the product is available for $160 on the brand's official website.

These are some of the best fragrances from aespa's perfume collection. All of these can be found online with mentioned price tags as well as on the brands' official websites.