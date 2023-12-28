What perfumes does TXT use? 5 best fragrances and their prices explored

Tomorrow X Together aka TXT is one of the most popular South Korean boy groups with five members including Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. The group debuted in 2019 and since then every aspect of the band has got popular. Starting from their singing and dancing skills to visuals, fans are obsessed with everything.

Their fans, known as MOA (moments of alwaysness), are quite eager when it comes to following their favorite idols starting from their fashion styles to what perfumes they wear. TXT members are known for their extravaganza and they do the same for their fragrances also. Here is the list of the top perfumes used by each member of Tomorrow X Together.

TXT wears Blue De Chanel, Versace Bright Crystal, and 3 more perfumes

1) Bleu De Chanel

TXT's Yeonjun uses Bleu De Chanel perfume. Many of his fans must have noticed that he prefers to wear this fragrance on many occasions. Bleu De Chanel has a blend of citrus and woody notes, with ambery and musky accords. It is one of the classic perfumes by Chanel and Yeonjun's favorite.

Bleu de Chanel has remarkable longevity, lasting throughout the day and gradually mellowing into a warm and sophisticated base of musk and vetiver. This timeless fragrance is available for $125 and the special limited edition Holiday version is available for $185.

2) Demeter Sunshine

The leader of TXT, Soobin uses this perfume by Demeter. His fandom, "Soobrangdan" or "Soobders" knows that he is a very simple and introverted personality. Similar to his characteristics, the K-pop star likes to wear light-tone fragrances like Demeter Sunshine.

This perfume has a clean and refreshing fragrance with a touch of vanilla and floral notes. It is a unisex fragrance and is available via various retailers like Amazon. The price tag of the product is $10.49.

3) Versace Bright Crystal

The vocalist, dancer, and rapper of TXT, Beomgyu, likes to use the classic fragrance by Versace, the Bright Crystal. The fragrance is inspired by Donatella Versace's favorite floral fragrances and features notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, and musk.

This perfume offers a fresh and sensual scent that lasts all day long. Beomgyu's perfume collection includes this floral and fruity fragrance. Versace Bright Crystal is available via many online shops including the brand's official website. The price tag of this product is $105 for 90 ml and $85 for 50 ml.

4) D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What

TXT's Taehyun, who is the vocalist and dancer of the group, likes to wear D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What. It is a woody aromatic fragrance for men and women. The perfume has top notes of bergamot, middle notes of Iso E Super and vetiver, and base notes of sandalwood, amber, and synthetic civet.

It can be used with any perfume, essence, or oil to give it a certain "je ne sais quoi" (a quality that cannot be described). It is one of the favorite perfumes of Taehyun that he prefers to wear on special occasions. It is available for $75 (pocket size), $210 (50 ml), and $300 (100 ml).

5) Demeter Tangerine

Demeter Tangerine used by TXT Huening Kai (Image via Demeter)

The youngest member of TXT, Huening Kai uses Demeter perfume just like leader Soobin. Kai likes to use the Tangerine version of the fragrance. It is a unisex perfume that features a sweet and juicy citrus scent with a subtle hint of honey. It is reminiscent of the mandarin orange, offering a refreshing and delicate aroma.

The fragrance is beautiful and invigorating, making it a suitable choice for those who appreciate the fresh and vibrant essence of tangerines like Kai. The product is available for $32 on Amazon.

These are some of the best fragrances used by TXT members. All of these can be found online with mentioned price tags as well as on the brands' official websites.