What is 'Perioral Dermatitis' skin condition? Hailey Bieber gets candid about her struggles with acne-like disease

Perioral dermatitis is a skin condition that resembles rosacea or acne and appears in the form of red bumps around the mouth region. In 2022, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram stories to share that she had been suffering from the skin condition for a few years.

Recently, Hailey Bieber took to TikTok to reveal a no-filter, no-makeup look at her face which was flared because of perioral dermatitis. Bieber stated that she was having a pretty bad flare-up and wanted to share what she uses for the same, showcasing both sides of her face.

As per WebMD, the skin condition can sometimes entail an uncomfortable, burning sensation around the mouth and can also appear as a rash around the nose, eyes, or forehead.

According to the trusted medical source Cleveland Clinic, women between ages 25 to 45 are at the most risk of perioral dermatitis if they use steroids, face creams, and topicals on their face.

Products Hailey Bieber uses to treat Perioral Dermatitis

When Hailey Bieber shared her perioral dermatitis flare-up on her Instagram story in 2022, she stated:

"I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or something around and under my eyes."

Her Instagram story also mentioned triggers for her skin condition like trying a new product, harsh formulations, the weather, and certain sunscreens.

In her recent TikTok video, Hailey Bieber mentioned that she has been suffering from the acne-like skin condition since she was 19 or 20 and that she wanted to showcase what she uses on a flare-up.

The first product that Hailey Bieber mentioned is a prescription-based Azelaic Acid cream which she uses at night. Topical Azelaic Acid has proven to improve the flare-ups caused by perioral dermatitis and is also known to calm inflammation experienced in rosacea. However, one needs to purchase prescription-based Azelaic acid topical products instead of experimenting with the same.

The next product that Hailey mentions is Clindamycin which she uses during the daytime. Clindamycin is a topical antibiotic that inhibits the growth of bacteria on the skin. The medication is also a commonly prescribed antibiotic for acne and can be used in combination with other treatments.

After mentioning the topical antibiotic, Hailey Bieber also uses Rhode Glazing Milk to treat her perioral dermatitis flare-ups. Rhode's glazing milk ($30) is one of the brand's best-sellers owing to its nutrient-rich, lightweight formulation.

The glazing milk is infused with beta-glucan which calms the skin and locks in moisture along with a ceramide trio which boosts the skin's function to reveal healthy-looking skin. Additionally, the Rhode glazing milk consists of a blend of magnesium, zinc, and copper which defends the skin against free radicals.

Hailey mentioned using an SPF during the day and shared an update on her skin the next morning wherein the skin's condition looked improved and less irritated.

The acne-like skin condition is not contagious and can result from multiple triggers including fungal infections, toothpastes, and makeup products which differ from person to person.

Fans praised Hailey Bieber for being raw and honest about her skin condition and the comment section of her TikTok post also featured comments from people who suffer from the same skin condition.