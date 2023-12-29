Phlur Mood Ring perfume is like a sugar high. There's no denying that certain fragrances have an almost primeval effect and transport us to a completely different world. A few spritzes and you could feel relaxed, energized, or extra sexy, depending on the fragrance. Perfumes can have a very significant impact on your mood and Phlur seems to have mastered this.

It shot into the limelight with its perfume, Missing Person, which went viral thanks to TikTok. This perfume made the promise that it would smell and remind you of the person you loved and missed the most and sold out twice. The House of Phlur makes fragrances that subtly play on our emotions and tell a story. And their newest creation, Phlur Mood Ring, seems to be doing exactly that.

Phlur Mood Ring perfume - Why people love it

Phlur Mood Ring is a blend of fruity and floral fragrances that reminds you both of candy and fruit gummies which are a medley of fruits such as orange zest and dragon fruit. You can also smell marigolds and orange flowers as the sun's rays fall on them. Mood Ring helps you escape into a world of multi-colored dreams from which you don’t want to return. Frank Voelkl, the Mood Ring Perfumer, said:

"This fragrance will make you think you’re smelling in color."

Fruity floral fragrance (image by Sportskeeda)

Phlur Mood Ring perfume is a new unisex fragrance that was launched in 2023. Conceived by Frank Voelkl, the top notes are fruity—orange and pitahaya, and the middle notes are floral—jasmine, marigold, and orange blossom with base notes of amber, musk, and patchouli.

Priced at $96, Phlur Mood Ring is a mood-enhancing fragrance that lulls you into a daydream. But that’s not to say that everyone has the same experience with this vibrant perfume. There have been differing opinions with people saying it felt playful, nostalgic, and energizing.

Phlur Mood Ring perfume's various moods

The people who feel that it inspires a playful mood say that it borders between having a candy-like sweetness to being musky. It perks you up and makes you feel happy with a boost to the ego because of all the compliments that come your way.

On the other hand, some feel that there is something so nostalgic about this scent that one keeps returning to it for a pick-me-up. It takes you back to your carefree days with your friends when you lived without a care in the world. It is like an escape from the trials and tribulations of reality.

Others feel Phlur Mood Ring is the ideal fragrance for when you are feeling flustered about getting all the things on your to-do list done. It gives you a spurt of energy because of the bright and vibrant notes of marigold, orange zest, and dragon fruit.

Whatever the mood it may arouse, there is no denying that Phlur Mood Ring perfume is stimulating and invigorating.

It is said that perfumes speak to you and Phlur Mood Ring perfume has the versatility to arouse myriad emotions and moods in its users. This is the reason why it's worth trying and is so popular with those who have tried it. Its chic packaging adds to its allure and all you need are a few spritzes to get transported into a kaleidoscopic world of fantasies.