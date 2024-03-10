What are Plexigel nails? Benefits and drawbacks

Plexigel nails are the new contender in the ever-evolving nail care industry. This new and innovative nail care product promises to change how we think about nail extensions and overlays. Plexigel nails blend durability with beauty effortlessly. Unlike other manicures, the process does not require dipping or mixing chemicals, and it looks as nice as a soft-gel manicure.

Plexigel nails are a breakthrough in nail technology. This nail care system offers a versatile and long-lasting solution for flawless nails. Unlike traditional gel or acrylic nails, Plexigel uses a unique formula that cures under UV light. This creates a strong, flexible, and crystal-clear structure. This system not only allows for building, shaping, and extending nails but also repairs the natural nail with minimal damage.

Benefits of Plexigel Nails

This new and modern nail enhancement system promises to make your and the beauty technician's life easier. They come in sets and colors, which make them worth gifting and a good option to give as a present. The clean and simple brush-in-a-bottle system requires no mixing or dripping and the custom brushes deliver a smooth and precise application every time.

The formula of Plexigel also repairs chips, cracks, and splints with a flexible and taught coating that simultaneously protects the natural nail. The system is designed by professionals, for professionals - so let's get to it!

1) Durability and flexibility

Plexigel nails are more durable than regular acrylic or gel polishes. This is a standout feature of these nail enhancements. Flexibility is another feature, which makes them feel and look a little more natural than acrylic or gel nails. They also do not crack or snap easily.

2) Glossiness

These nails have a translucent finish. This lasts for weeks while retaining the glossy finish. This also prevents it from yellowing or changing the color of the polish due to sun exposure and other environmental factors.

3) Ease of application

Plexigel can be applied more quickly and easily than traditional methods. This saves time for both the technician and the client. Between gel manicures vs dip manicures, Plexigel is actually the winner that stands out.

4) Less damaging

When applied and removed correctly, Plexigel is less damaging to the natural nails, compared to acrylics, offering a healthier alternative for nail enhancement.

Drawbacks of Plexigel nails

While there are many benefits of plexigel nails, it comes with its own set of drawbacks as well.

1) Cost

The advanced nature of these nails often comes with a higher price tag than traditional nail treatments. This may be a drawback for those looking for a better treatment at the price of gel, dip manicures or acrylic polish.

2) Maintenance requirements

To maintain their perfect look, these nails require regular upkeep, which can be time-consuming and costly. While they are great to look at, they also cannot be done in a DIY-at home manicure setup and require a professional nail technician for the perfect finish.

3) Removal process

Though less damaging, the removal process still requires a professional nail technician and proper assistance to prevent harm to the natural nails.

4) Potential for allergic reactions

As with any nail enhancement product, there's a slight risk of allergic reactions, necessitating a patch test for new clients. Make sure to have done this before diving right into it.

Who should opt for Plexigel nails?

Plexigel nails are ideal for individuals seeking a durable, long-lasting solution to beautiful nails. These nails are great options, whether for daily wear or special occasions.

If someone does not want dip nail colors due to the requirement of a base coat and an extensive application process, they can opt for these instead. They're also particularly suited to those with weak, brittle nails looking for a protective overlay that promotes natural nail growth.

Conclusion

Plexigel nails represent a significant advancement in nail technology. They offer a blend of beauty, durability, and good health for the nails. They also come at an affordable price.

While they come with certain drawbacks, the benefits often outweigh the cons for many. As with any cosmetic treatment, it's essential to consult with a professional nail technician to determine if these nails are the right choice for you.