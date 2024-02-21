What is pore of winer? Removal, treatments, and other details explored

The pore of winer is a large blackhead pimple often spotted on the neck, torso, or head region. Termed a comedo, the enlarged pore occurs at the spots where hair follicles are present. Its sizes range from a few millimetres and it can exceed a few centimetres as well.

First described by Dr. Louis H. Winer, the enlarged pore gets its name from the doctor. The appearance of a pore of winer looks like a large open area filled with a dark material, which is keratin.

While it looks similar to a blackhead, a pore of winer is enlarged and often single in appearance. Moreover, it differs from blackheads in the sense that there is the appearance of a black plug in the center of the enlarged pore.

Surgical removal and other treatment methods of the pore of winer explored

The appearance of a pore of winer is similar to that of multiple skin conditions. Thus, it is important to get it treated by a medical professional and not take the risk of treating yourself.

A prominent YouTuber in the medical arena, Dr. Davin Lim made a video on the four primary methods of pore of winer removal stating that he prefers using a laser to extract the enlarged pore. He also uses a cup extractor to ensure all the contents of the pore are extracted with minimal pain and damage to the skin.

Some of the treatments to treat a pore of winer include:

Surgical removal: While this is the least sought-after method for the removal of the enlarged pore, surgical extraction involves a dermatologist conducting a biopsy of the affected area.

The main advantage of this procedure is that it treats the enlarged pore with minimal possibility of the buildup forming again. Opting for surgical extraction entails side effects like minimal bleeding and scarring.

Cryotherapy and laser therapy: Cryotherapy involves freezing the enlarged pore using liquid nitrogen. Liquid nitrogen will cause the contents of the pore to get displaced and relieve the affected area.

Laser therapy for the enlarged pore involves the use of an erbium or carbon dioxide laser. Choosing this method assures minimal scarring and quick removal of the pore’s contents.

Comedone extraction: A plastic or metal comedone extractor is used to squeeze out the contents of the enlarged pore. While this method seems achievable at home, doing so can result in infection and damage to the affected area.

Sometimes, dermatologists also prescribe retinoids to treat the enlarged pore. A slow method of removal, the use of retinoids promotes skin cell turnover and gradually causes the pore to shrink.

Tips to prevent pore of winer

While there are no specific reasons as to why a pore of winer occurs, some of the things that one can do to prevent its formation include:

Regular cleansing and exfoliation: Since these enlarged pores are filled with keratin and buildup, it is important to make cleansing and exfoliation a part of the regular skincare regime.

Using non-comedogenic products: Non-comedogenic products don't clog pores and are easy on the skin. Using these products will not only keep enlarged pores but acne and inflamed skin at bay as well.

Apart from this, the use of sunscreen, avoiding physical scrubs on the skin and maintaining hygiene are some of the steps to avoid the appearance of these enlarged pores.

The enlarged pore is easily treatable by a practising dermatologist and it takes about 10 days for the site to heal after the procedure. However, beauty enthusiasts must avoid taking matters into their own hands to remove the enlarged pore.