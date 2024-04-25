What is pro race car driver Samantha Tan's skincare routine?

Chinese-Canadian professional race car driver Samantha Tan is the owner of Samantha Tan (ST) Racing and is known for trailblazing the way for minorities and women race car drivers.

In 2021, Samantha's team ST Racing became the first Canadian team to win the 24H Dubai wherein Samantha was the first-ever Asian female winner on the circuit. Additionally, she is also BMW's first female POC GT3 team owner and the first female to win the 6H Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Glamour's 'Drop the Routine' segment dated 2022, Samantha Tan shared her skincare routine including products that help her with her eczema.

Pro race car driver Samantha Tan's skincare regime is centred around her struggles with eczema

During the interview, Samantha Tan told Glamour how having eczema in kindergarten is one of her "most vivid memories from childhood".

“It was all over my face, and the skin above my lips used to always be raw. The other kids used to think I was contagious, even though obviously eczema is not contagious. It’s something that stayed with me for a long time,” she said.

The skincare essentials mentioned by Samantha Tan in her Glamour interview comprise:

1) Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Wash ($18.99)

Samatha stated that she uses the Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Wash to remove her makeup, which was recommended to her by her aunt.

The micellar wash gently cleanses the skin’s impurities, pollution, and external particles, removing makeup from the eyes and the face.

2) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($13.68)

Talking about her alternate skincare regime and products, Samantha Tan mentioned that she uses the combination of the Biossance Squalene + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil and the CeraVe cleanser as a form of "self-care".

"I feel like it’s so nice to be able to take my makeup off at the end of the day and have the whole process as part of me time," she said.

The pro race car driver credited TikTok as the platform where she found the CeraVe cleanser.

CeraVe’s facial cleanser is infused with ceramides and hyaluronic acid as well as MVE technology which constantly releases moisturizing ingredients to offer 24-hour hydration.

3) Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Enriched Calming Toner ($24)

Samantha mentioned that she is a fan of Paula's Choice products, given she watches a lot of beauty influencer videos. She said:

"A couple of years ago, I was watching one of SACHEU’s videos and I think she recommended Paula’s Choice."

Paula's Choice's toner soothes dry, flaky skin and recovers moisture loss while nourishing the skin with anti-ageing antioxidants.

4) Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($35):

The 2% BHA liquid exfoliant by Paula's Choice is the brand's cult favorite product with a gentle, leave-on liquid formula infused with salicylic acid. The exfoliant unclogs the pores, smoothes wrinkles, and evens out the skin tone.

Samantha Tan further said about the product:

"It’s so good. I don’t necessarily do that every day, but maybe every other day."

5) SK-II Anti-Aging Facial Treatment Essence ($330)

The pro race driver mentioned using the SK-II essence, stating:

"I go in with the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence because my skin is dry and sensitive."

The SK-II essence is an anti-ageing treatment that reduces the appearance of fine lines, and sun spots and refines texture while improving firmness.

6) Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster ($55)

Samantha Tan stated that the C15 super booster makes her skin a "little more glowy". The Paula's Choice serum is infused with 15% Vitamin C which improves the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and brightens the skin.

7) Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer With SPF 30 ($16.47)

The pro race car driver commented on being an Aveeno loyalist by stating:

"I’ve used Aveeno forever—ever since I was a kid. It’s the brand that has stuck with me over time because it’s nonirritating and the oats are very good for my skin."

The Aveeno moisturizer is a non-comedogenic, oil-free formula with SPF 30 that reduces dark spots and improves skin texture.

8) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($32.50)

The Laneige lip sleeping mask is a leave-on lip mask that offers intense moisture and antioxidants to the lips with ingredients like shea butter and murumuru seed butter along with Berry Fruit complex.

Samantha told the publication that she really likes the lip mask:

"It’s so good."

9) Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask ($48)

Stating that she uses the mask during flights, Samantha stated:

"If I know I’m going on a plane, I won’t put any makeup on. I use the Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask."

The Origins' hydrating mask is an ultra-moisturizing formula infused with hyaluronic acid, avocado butter, and glacier water that delivers 72-hour hydration instantly.

In the Glamour video, Samantha Tan also mentioned that she tried getting into gua sha but she kept forgetting to practice the same. She saves gua sha for self-care nights when she can do a full skin-care regime with a face mask, massage her face with a gua sha tool and steam her face.