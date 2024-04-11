What is pro skier Mikaela Shiffrin's skincare routine? 

Mikaela Shiffrin is a professional skier and an Olympic gold medallist with a total of 17 global medals to her name. She is also a six-time winner of the World Championships in skiing.

Given that she has been skiing from the age of 8, it is only natural that the harsh weather of the mountains takes a toll on her skin, which is why she prioritizes a meticulous skincare regimen to undo the impact of the cold.

During a recent interview with Elle, she revealed all the steps in her skincare routine, which is designed in a manner such that it hydrates, protects, and rejuvenates her skin.

Also Read: What are NBA player Devin Booker’s travel essentials? Product details explored

What is Mikaela Shiffrin's skincare routine?

Mikaela Shiffrin's consistent skincare routine enables her to ensure that her skin remains healthy all year round. Here are the skincare steps she follows.

Cleansing

Exfoliation

Treatment serums

Hydration and nourishment

Sun protection

Also Read: 7 NBA players-inspired beard styles for 2024

1) Cleansing

After skiing all day under harsh weather conditions, Mikaela Shiffrin insists on thorough cleaning of the skin surface to remove impurities or dirt. To that end, she makes use of a mild yet effective cleanser suitable for her skin type, that allows for the accumulation of other skincare products on her freshly cleaned face.

Thus, cleansing is the very first step in her daily routine, aimed at making sure that subsequent skincare steps are fully effective and allow product absorption. During her interview with Elle, she explained:

"As soon as I get off the hill, I've made it a habit to wash my face immediately and then go through my hydration again."

2) Exfoliation

Shiffrin also revealed that she likes to exfoliate her skin a lot, so much so that she does it 2-3 times a week. In the interview, she said she prefers ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish, which is a physical exfoliant with ultra-fine magnesium oxide crystals inside it.

This exfoliant smooths out roughness of the skin texture while minimizing dark spots, thereby enhancing the general clarity of the skin.

She also said she likes to use hydrating serums or arnica masks to calm her skin down after exfoliation:

"I probably exfoliate more than you're supposed to-like, two to three times a week. My boyfriend's mom gave me ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Polish. It smells good, and it's not super heavy. Then I immediately put on some kind of a hydrating, brightening, or arnica mask for calming."

3) Treatment serums

Mikaela Shiffrin incorporates treatment serums in order to address specific concerns about her skin and also improve its general condition. She said she uses the l-ascorbic acid 15% serum from SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, which has advanced anti-aging properties. It also helps in defense against damages caused by UV-rays thanks to its potent vitamin C content.

"If I get a bit more into it, I'll use a vitamin C serum, like SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, then maybe hyaluronic acid," she told Elle.

Also Read: What is Naomi Osaka's skincare and haircare routine?

4) Hydration and nourishment

Cold temperatures in the mountains mean dry skin, thus necessitating proper moisturization. For this purpose, Shiffrin uses Queen of the Winter Oil from Romi Apothecary, which works by nourishing and protecting the skin against dehydration.

This oil is infused with cold-pressed organic fruit seed oils, together with Minnesota-grown marshmallow root that gives deep hydration without any clogging effects on the pores.

Speaking about how she uses the product, she told Elle:

"It's sun, wind, or temperature damage-really, the coldness that I'm protecting my skin from. Romi Apothecary Queen of the Winter Oil has made the biggest difference for me. I don't need much-one drop goes all over my face and neck. Moisturizers or creams tend to wear away quicker than face oil, so when I use them, I'll let them sink in and then go in for a second layer of my Romi oil."

5) Sun protection

Mikaela Shiffrin also likes to ensure that her body is protected from harmful sunburn.

For this, she told Elle that she trusts the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide:

"If I miss sunscreen for one or two days, I will literally see sunspots come up within the next two weeks. Then I have to wear it diligently for months in order for that to even out again. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen is so good, but I mix that with an even higher level of SPF or a zinc-based one, which is better for your skin."

During the interview, Mikaela Shiffrin also revealed that whenever possible, she does mask treatments that include hydrating, brightening or calming masks intended to restore lost moisture back into her skin as well as soothe any irritations.