What is the “Pumpkin Glam” makeup? Everything to know about the Halloween-themed look

Since Halloween celebrations are incomplete without pumpkins, the Pumpkin Glam makeup look is trending as October 31 comes close. The "Pumpkin Glam makeup look" is none other than the resemblance of a pumpkin drawn on the face but a bit spooky and scary.

The pumpkin glam makeup look is the perfect option to opt for, whether it's a family-themed Halloween party or a get-together of a spooky-themed night out with friends. The beauty trend, paired with a similar pumpkin glam costume, makes the makeup stand out.

The "Pumpkin Glam" makeup trend is the most famous Halloween makeup look for 2023. With sinister vibes of orange and black colors, this look is a beautiful work of art. The makeup look seems super hard to create, but mostly, it requires a bit of creativity and inner talent to tally down the trendy makeup look.

Pumpkin Glam Makeup Looks for Halloween are breaking the internet

Pumpkin Glam Makeup might look time-consuming, but it's super easy. It just requires a few of its signature steps that need to be followed. The costume does play a major role, but for this pumpkin look, we only need to focus on the makeup.

On September 21, 2023, Kelly Hernandez shared a recent reel on her Instagram showcasing the easy-step guide for Halloween-theme makeup. If we analyze Kelly Hernandez's video, the best solution to this is good quality black eyeliners and cream eyeshadows. But her base was mostly focused on the orange base and drew black grins around the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Another thing to remember for this Pumpkin makeup glam look is to make sure to add a few vertical lines of the classic toothy grin of a jack-o-lantern. The makeup look is similar to generating ribs and the curved shape of a pumpkin.

White eyeliners can help pop up the entire Halloween-themed makeup look and enhance the game of this makeup look. A few splits and tears all around the face with a makeup brush could be a better option to make the look glamorous.

Another makeup artist, called valentinamia, shared her experience of creating this beautiful makeup trend on her Instagram. Her makeup look gave a 3D makeup representation. She pulled off the partial pumpkin makeup look pretty well. The makeup look is super easy, less time-consuming, and requires less makeup to only do artistic skills on half part of the face.

The partial pumpkin makeup look represented vivid black lines similar to a rotten pumpkin, becoming a perfect choice to follow. The simple trend followed a black border to divide the look partially, which created a creepier version. The lip area contained box-like grin teeth that filled the negative space with a protruding stem.

A Simple Guide on how to achieve the pumpkin glam makeup look is mentioned as follows:

Creating the moody pumpkin makeup look requires focusing more on the base and eyeliners to diffuse and soften the lines of the pumpkin-lookalike features.

Opt for a warm bronzer when working on a makeup look of this kind.

Keep the eye makeup a bit loud and bright to make the eyes pop up.

Ensure the base is orange to highlight the makeup features to help create a glam look.

The "Pumpkin Glam" makeup look is a trendy and artistic choice for Halloween 2023, offering a spooky yet glamorous twist to the festive season. Both artist's incredible work served as an excellent source of inspiration for a simple and moody pumpkin look.

It's surprisingly easy to create, emphasizing quality black and white eyeliners, cream bronze eyeshadows, and an orange base. Along with this, it requires hands-on experience, too.