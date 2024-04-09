What is race car driver Danica Patrick's anti-aging skincare routine?

Danica Patrick is a renowned personality in the world of professional motorsports. Starting her career in the 1990s racing go-karts, she went on to become the first woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole.

The former car racer has gone through intense physical training during her professional life and even after retirement, she has maintained an active lifestyle. During an interview with Women's Health, Danica Patrick shared that good skincare is one of her secrets to staying healthy and ageless. She also revealed that tretinoin is the key to her anti-aging skincare routine.

Let's learn more about Danica's skincare regimen at the age of 42.

5 Products from Danica Patrick's anti-aging skincare routine

Here are five products that Danica Patrick mentioned in her interview for their anti-aging benefits:

Obagi’s Foaming Gel Clean

iS Clinical Active Serumser

Chantecaille’s Stress Repair Concentrate + Eye Cream

Chantecaille’s Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

The Daily Essential Co. Jojoba Face Serum

1) Obagi’s Foaming Gel Cleanser

In a conversation with Women's Health on January 14, 2024, Danica Patrick said that washing her face in the morning and at night is important for her to maintain healthy skin. She stated:

"I like ones that aren’t gentle, I want to feel bubbles and like it’s really cleaning my face."

Danica added that she uses Obagi’s Foaming Gel Cleanser twice. It is a gel cleanser that is formulated with alfalfa extract and borage extract. This cleanser effectively clears pores and removes makeup and excess oil. This anti-aging skincare product is good for oily skin and is available for $45 at Dermstore.

2) iS Clinical Active Serumser

Danica Patrick stated that she uses iS Clinical Active Serum after washing her face in the morning. According to the brand's description, this multipurpose anti-aging skincare product targets aging signs, and works as an anti-acne and brightening serum. It is formulated with Sugarcane extract, Myrtillus fruit leaf extract, Willow Bark extract, Arbutin, and salicylic acid. This serum is available for $142 at Dermstore.

Moreover, instead of using this serum at night, Danica uses tretinoin. She mentioned:

"Pretty much the only thing that changes is instead of using the iS Clinical product, I use tretinoin, a prescription retinoid, because it helps regenerate my skin and really helps with any kind of breakout."

3) Chantecaille’s Stress Repair Concentrate + Eye Cream

Danica Patrick further stated that she likes to use Chantecaille’s Stress Repair Concentrate + Eye Cream as it suits her skin well and does not feel cakey. This eye cream contains anti-aging skincare ingredients like Hawthorn, Arabian Jasmine, and bell pepper stem cell extract.

This product is formulated with potent lipopeptides and wrinkle-fighting hexapeptides that help with calming the undereye area. It gives smooth, lifted, and brighter eyes and is available for purchase at Dermstore for $210.

4) Chantecaille’s Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

In the interview, Danica Patrick also spoke about using three-in-one Chantecaille’s Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 as part of her morning routine. The brand describes it as a lightweight moisturizer that is suitable for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Along with deep hydration and moisturization, the product also offers anti-aging skincare benefits.

The moisturizer contains Thyme and Butterfly Bush extracts that are known to have antioxidant benefits. It also contains Titanium Dioxide which helps in sun protection. It is available for $67 on Amazon.

5) The Daily Essential Co. Jojoba Face Serum

Danica mentioned that rather than using lotion, she prefers to use facial oils. She stated:

"I feel like many lotions sit on top of the skin, which is why I love face oils, and this one absorbs well and has high moisture content."

She uses The Daily Essential Co. Jojoba Face Serum which claims to hydrate skin, improve its texture, and boosts collagen and elastin. The Jojoba oil face serum is available for $54 at The Daily Essential Co.

Danica Patrick is now an entrepreneur and sports commentator who has worked with Sky Sports F1, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NBC Sports. She has also launched her own clothing line called Warrior by Danica Patrick.