What red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear? Exploring the star's iconic favorite red shades

Over nearly two decades, Taylor Swift has made red lipstick her signature beauty choice, whether on stage or at events like Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce. Her journey with red lipstick began in 2009, thanks to makeup artist Gucci Westman during a photo shoot for Allure magazine's March issue, marking the start of her iconic look.

Gucci Westman, speaking to Elle Australia in late 2023, shared a pivotal moment in Taylor Swift's style evolution. Initially, Swift's management hesitated at the idea of her wearing red lipstick, emphasizing, "Taylor doesn’t do red." Westman pushed for the change, believing Swift should experiment with the color, even seeking approval from Swift's mother, Andrea. This moment marked a significant turn in Swift's beauty choices, leading to her now-iconic red lip.

Taylor Swift's Red Lipsticks Decoded

The exact shade used for Swift's iconic cover shoot is not one particular lipstick but a combination of two. It requires blending the shades Brick and Tomato from the Lip Suede: Les Rouges palette of Westman Atelier's makeup line for a similar effect.

These products can be purchased from the brand's website Westman Atelier at $85.

Taylor Swift's Favorite Red Shade

In 2010, Taylor Swift highlighted why she embraced the red lip, stating its emotional resonance. Noting to E! News, she mentioned the power of red in conveying feelings.

Leatrice Eiseman from the Pantone Color Institute voiced the strong impact of the color red. Red has nature's way of capturing attention, which is how red attracts hummingbirds. This underscores red's dynamic and commanding presence when used thoughtfully.

Taylor Swift has experimented with shades of red lipstick over the years, growing in her look and life each time. In 2015, she shared with People magazine her fondness for MAC's Ruby Woo, a classic choice. You can purchase this from the brand's website for $18.

She's also been known to wear NARS Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, showcasing her versatility in choosing the perfect red to match her mood and the occasion. This lip pencil can be purchased from the brand's website for $25.

In 2022, Pat McGrath used her makeup line to enhance Swift's look for the "Bejeweled" music video, emphasizing Swift's iconic lips. McGrath applied LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in ELSON 4, then added depth with a "contour-ombré" effect using three shades of PermaGel Ultra Glide Lip Pencils.

This meticulous approach, guided by Swift's unique vision, combined McGrath's expertise with Swift's detailed direction to craft a standout look.

Taylor Swift's preferred red lipstick is a balanced, true red - neither too orange nor too dark. While she has been in and out of many controversies, one thing that's remained is her iconic red lips. This is her go-to shade for its long-lasting effect and neat appearance. She also prefers a formula that's creamy yet not overly glossy.

If you aim for a similar Taylor Swift red lips effect, you can opt for a durable, neutral red that suits your skin tone. There's a statement red for everyone, tailored to match different skin tones and preferences. The key is wearing it confidently, embracing a bold and standout look.