What are Restylane injections? Everything you need to know about the latest fillers trend for wrinkles, fine lines, and aging

Restylane injections have revolutionized treatment against age-related signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, and creases. This dermal filler is approved by the FDA and is a biodegradable, non-animal-stabilized hyaluronic acid, also known as NASHA. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in all living organisms and is the substance that provides volume and adds fullness to the skin.

Restylane is a hyaluronic acid gel produced by the Streptococcus bacterium and eliminates fine lines around the eyes, nose, cheeks, and mouth. In addition, it adds volume to the lips and hollow cheeks, giving them definition and greatly diminishing acne scars. The face gets a better contoured look.

The effects of Restylane injections are more long-lasting than those of Botox and last for about 6 to 18 months. People showing early signs of aging usually benefit more from Restylane, while those with more advanced stages of aging prefer Botox.

Restylane Contour in the cheeks (image via Restylane)

All one needs to know about Restylane injections

Restylane injections are a type of hyaluronic acid dermal filler that is so natural-looking that no one will know a cosmetic improvement was made. The gel is designed to mimic the body’s natural hyaluronic acid, which brings fullness, hydration, and elasticity to the skin.

The Restylane portfolio is suitable for people over the age of 21 and includes:

Restylane®

Restylane-L

Restylane Kysse

Restylane Silk

Restylane Contour

Restylane Lyft

Restylane Refyne

Restylane Defyne

Restylane Eyelight

Because of age, skin begins to change, becoming thinner, looser, and full of wrinkles. It does not appear as plump as it used to be. Facial aging begins during the 20s because of the combination of hormones and genetic factors and inherent aging, along with sun exposure, stress, and smoking. As we grow older, hyaluronic acid, elastin, and collagen levels decrease in the skin, which leads to a loss of volume and the start of lines and wrinkles.

Restylane Kysse in the lips (image via Restylane)

Restylane is a dermal filler that smooths and softens wrinkles and lines. It is a product with the revolutionary XpresHAn Technology™ that gives natural, soft filling and results without complications such as stiffness and rigidity. There may be temporary side effects like bruising, swelling, and itching, and there could also be some minor cases of pain and headache.

How Restylane injections work

Restylane provides volume under the skin for those who have lost collagen and other tissue. It helps to smooth and lift the skin so that it looks plumper. Restylane injects hyaluronic acid under the skin, which clings to it, and the water in the hyaluronic acid provides volume. It also attracts more moisture, which helps preserve the volume.

Restylane Silk in the lips and around the mouth (image vis Restylane)

Procedure for Restylane injections

Restylane is quite a simple cosmetic procedure. It can take as little as one hour in a doctor’s office with local anesthesia and without incisions.

The treatment zone will be washed with an antiseptic, and the injection sites will be determined by the doctor.

The doctor will also decide how much Restylane is required.

An ultrafine needle will be used to inject the Restylane under the skin.

Types of Restylane injections

There are various types of Restylane, each of which is applied to specific areas of the face like the cheeks, lips, folds, and wrinkles. Despite being hyaluronic acid-based fillers, they are all designed to be unique due to their purpose.

In fact, Silk is the first approved set of dermal fillers by the FDA and has been created for the purposes of enhancing the smoothness of the lips along with the skin in the mouth area.

This product is specifically designed to enhance cheeks, midface contour, and laugh lines.

Restylane is used primarily for the enhancement of the lips and the treatment of wrinkles around the mouth and eyes.

Restylane Refyne is injected at the ‘crinkles’, which connect the nose and the corners of the mouth.

It is used for the wrinkles around the mouth and nose.

Risks or side effects of Restylane injections

Any procedure carries carries a degree of risks or side effects and those associated with Restylane treatments include:

bleeding at injection site

allergic reaction

infection

irregularities in the filling

pain or itching at the injection site

swelling

bruising

headache

tenderness

These symptoms usually resolve on their own in 7 to 18 days, depending on the treatment area.

How long does it last

Treated with 1 mL Restylane® Lyft per hand (image via Restylane)

The results of Restylane injections vary depending on the application area, the type of product formula, and the individual metabolism rate. Lip fillers are thinner and more mobile than fillers used in the cheek or wrinkles, which have a more dense consistency. The duration of the effects is in the range of 6 months to 18 months.

Restylane and Restylane-L are used for the treatment of facial wrinkles and folds, and their effect lasts for up to 18 months or longer.

Restylane Contour: It has a long-lasting effect used on cheeks, and it can stay up to 18 months.

Restylane Kysse: This is used for lips and has visible results up to 1 year.

Restylane Defyne: The treatment for facial wrinkles, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and chin last for up to 1 year.

Restylane Lyft: Lasts about 12 months in the cheeks and about 6 months in nasolabial folds and the hands.

Restylane Refyne: The results for facial folds and wrinkles and marionette lines are up to 1 year.

Restylane Silk: For lips and lines around the mouth, the effects last between 5-6 months.

Restylane Eyelight: Treatment has a duration that can last for around 18 months in the undereye area.

Convenience:

The procedure is fairly simple and is performed in a doctor’s office using local anesthesia.

The procedure usually takes less than an hour and the patient can leave immediately after it.

Recovery requires less than a day so one can go back to their regular routine.

Cost of Restylane injections:

The cost varies between $275 and $700 and depends on what you are doing and the number of injections used. It is sold by the syringe, which starts at $275. This treatment isn’t covered by health insurance, as it is an elective cosmetic enhancement. Some doctors do offer financing plans or have installment plans.

Efficacy:

Restylane Eyelight in the under eye hollows (image via Restylane)

Results are almost immediate since the injected hyaluronic acid starts smoothing out wrinkles instantly. Within a week or two, the full results of Restylane injections can become visible. Restylane products are used for various purposes, which depend on the wrinkles’ place on the face or hands. Some of its uses include lip fillers, cheek augmentation, puffy eye reduction, and the correction of lines around the mouth.

Who should avoid Restylane injections

Anyone who answers ‘Yes’ to any one of the points mentioned below should not use it.

Immunocompromised

allergic to bacterial protein

pregnant or breastfeeding

taking blood thinners

under age 21

What to expect after Restylane injections

Healing time varies among individuals and depends on the number of injections received and the area where they were given. One can expect a few symptoms, like swelling, redness, or bruising, that take around a week to go away. Patients are advised to avoid sun exposure, as that can cause more swelling or bruising.

One can go back to one’s regular routine after a day, and the full results of the treatment can be seen within a week of the procedure. Since the products add volume when injected, immediate results will be seen as well.

These aren’t permanent fillers, so to maintain results, the treatment will have to be repeated after 6 and 18 months, depending on the type of treatment received.

Preparing for Restylane treatment

To keep bruising to a minimum, it’s best to stop taking certain medications about two weeks prior to the treatment. These are,

aspirin

fish oil

vitamin E

ibuprofen

St. John’s wort

Before and after the procedure, a popular nonprescription product, Arnica, can be administered to reduce bruising and swelling.