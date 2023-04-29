What is RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby's daytime makeup routine? Drag queen swears by stick-on eyebrows

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner is well-known for her gorgeous drag makeup, but heavy makeup can take a toll on the skin. Sasha Colby dropped her out-of-drag makeup routine, which was super quick and easy to replicate. As Sasha calls it in her Allure video, it is her "girly girl makeup."

Colby likes to keep her makeup to a minimum when she is not on stage to let her skin take a break and breathe. However, she does have a super quick makeup routine to look presentable during her time off.

Sasha Colby revealed her 10-minute makeup routine and discussed the realities of drag makeup conventions. She also gave her friend Preston Meneses a shoutout and mentioned how big a role the makeup artist plays in her knowledge of beauty.

Sasha Colby likes to keep her daytime makeup routine short and sweet

Sasha Colby got real about drag makeup, mentioning how she went with the no-brow decision because of Meneses and never looked back. Drag makeup is much easier when one doesn't have eyebrows, but that also means not having eyebrows when one doesn't have drag makeup on.

Colby, without brows, still looks gorgeous, but she introduces the product she uses for temporary brows. She relies on stick-on eyebrows, which function very similarly to temporary tattoos. The product takes a minute or two and is a time-saving hack if individuals with no brows want to sport eyebrows.

For light coverage, she next goes in with ONE/SIZE Turn Up The Base Beauty Blur Balm. It has a blurring effect on the skin and provides medium-full coverage. The foundation has a buildable formula that leaves behind a soft matte finish. The product is perfect for a natural makeup look and retails for $35 on the One Size Beauty website.

Following that, she went in with NARS Liquid Blush in Orgasm. Sasha Colby gives a handy tip for a soft blush look. She suggests using the same brush for foundation and blush. This ensures everything blends in seamlessly and does not leave behind harsh lines.

It provides a touch of color to the cheeks and even the eyes, as Colby uses the brush on her eyelids too. Orgasm is a gorgeous peachy pink shade that has some golden shimmer in it and retails for $30 on the NARS Cosmetics website.

After finishing blending everything in, she went in with mascara. Sasha did not specify the mascara she usually goes for, but she did mention that she goes for a very light application. Since she wears fake lashes so often, she likes to keep them light and natural for her daytime look.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star used Juvia's Place The Nude Velvety Matte Lipstick in Me for her lip makeup look. She specified how this particular hue was a really nice nude shade for her skin tone, emphasizing how nude shades work differently for different skin tones. The lipstick comes in 12 different shades and retails for $15 on Juvia's Place website.

Sasha Colby applied the Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss to give her lips some shine. She added a small amount to the center of her lips to give them a plump look. This is a great technique to make the lips look thicker, as the light reflecting off the center makes them seem more plump. The lip gloss retails for $20 on Anastasia Beverly Hills' website.

To mattify her T-zone, Colby went in with the Makeup For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Compact in Y375. She left her makeup looking dewy, using powder around her eyes and T-zone. She suggests going a shade lighter, as it helps brighten up the skin ever so slightly. The compact retails for $34 on the Nordstrom website.

The final product she used was Mist Thing by r.e.m. Beauty. She goes ahead and mentions that one can use any face mist of their choice. The one by Ariana Grande is a calming face fist. Since Sasha Colby has some redness around her face, as she mentioned in the Allure video, this mist can help calm her skin irritation. The face mist retails for $24 on the brand's website.

Poll : 0 votes