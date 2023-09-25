What is the 'soft stain lips' trend? How to achieve it and more details explored

The latest 'soft stain lips' trend includes making a natural, effortless-looking lip color that materializes as the user has just ate a cherry or downed a glass of sparkling red wine. This lip look is distinguished by a soft, diffused, and slightly blurred effect, giving the pouts a subtle shade rather than a daring, specified look, as witnessed on the SS24 runway.

With the New York, London, Milan, and Paris SS24 wrapping up in style, the beauty domain is thriving with new trends, including the 'soft stain lips' makeover. This lip sensation adds a romantic vibe and grace to any facial makeover, making it the ideal option for everyday as well as ceremonial events.

Ulla Johnson's models rocked the 'soft stain lips' at the SS24 runways

For the fad of 'soft stain lips,' many fashion shows like Carolina Herrera, Rachel Comey, and Coach embraced deep-hued browns and red lip tints to achieve this lip makeover. During the NYFW SS24 show, American fashion designer and owner of the eponymous designer brand, Ulla Johnson, showcased an attractive assemblage with the models walking the SS24 runways and donning the soft stain lips decked in comforting spring hues of pink and coral.

Thanks to the SS24 show, this popular lip makeup trend focuses on acquiring a genuine and flawless lip makeover. As such, it includes employing weightless lip items, such as lip stains or tinted lip balms, to create a smooth, subtle color on the lips. This trend strives to enrich the lips' innate beauty while equipping a relaxed, easy-to-wear alternative for daily facial makeup.

Many fashion creators have welcomed the 'soft stain lips' trend on the SS24 runways. From Carolina Herrera to Rachel Comey and Coach, deep-hued browns to red-colored pouts with softened lip stains have graced the models' looks, adding a touch of refinement to the classic spring/summer color palette. In comparison, during the NYFW SS24 show, Ulla Johnson opted for flexible hues of pink and coral, offering the soft stain lips fad a fresh and seasonal twist.

The 'soft stain lips' trend has acquired so much favor owing to its easy adaptability, a trend that suits myriad affairs, attitudes, and individual styles. Opt for pastel pink or bare shades that enrich the natural lip hue for a nuanced and day-to-day look.

Experiment with more in-depth berry or red tones for a dramatic effect if brave and adventurous. With its easy application and versatility, this lip look is appropriate for all events and can be customized to suit any style.

Get the 'soft stain lips' makeover

Achieving the 'soft stain lips' makeover is easy and needs minimal endeavor. Here's a step-by-step guide to help any beauty enthusiast acquire this stylish and natural lip makeover.

1) Start with lip exfoliation: Before applying any lip stain, one must ensure the lips are soft and free from dry or crispy skin. Exfoliate the pouts gently using a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush to make a velvety canvas for the lip stain.

2) Select the favored light-hued lip stain: Choose a lip stain crafted to create a soft effect. Skim for lip stains, tints, or light lipsticks in shades that complement the skin texture and preferred look. Soft-hued pink lipstick shades, corals, and berry tints are popular for acquiring the 'soft stain lip' makeover.

3) Applying the lip stain: Pat a small amount of lip stain onto the lips with a small lip makeup brush or fingertips. Begin from the middle and mix it outwards, focusing on the inner portion of the lips to give a more blurry effect. Create the lip hue with gradual strokes till the desired level of intensity.

4) Stain and mix: Once the lip stain is applied, softly blot the pouts with a small tissue to clear any leftovers. This is to create a more realistic and smooth finish. Use the fingertips to blend the tint softly, providing a flawless shift between the lips and the surrounding facial skin.

The 'soft stain lips' makeover has achieved popularity in the beauty domain, primarily after witnessing the same on the SS24 runways. It is a must-try for a beauty lover searching for a genuine, flawless, romantic lip makeover. This adaptable and unique trend has been welcomed by models, celebs, and social media influencers, and its favor shows no signs of fading anytime soon.