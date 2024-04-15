What are Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's beauty must-haves?

Ayesha Curry, NBA star Stephen Curry's wife, is best known for being a celebrity chef and entrepreneur. Beyond her culinary endeavors, she has also expanded her influence into the realm of lifestyle and beauty. She ventured into the world of skincare and self-care and launched her own brand, Sweet Skin July, which aims to make one's "daily skincare routine feel like a self-care retreat," as per the company's website.

During an interview with CNN Underscored, Ayesha Curry revealed her favorite beauty must-haves, which include the Laneige Lip Mask, the cleanser and toner duo from her brand Sweet Skin July, and more.

Also Read: 3 Best beauty and skincare brands of female athletes

What are Ayesha Curry's beauty must-haves?

Ayesha Curry mentioned during her interview with CNN Underscored that she has acne-prone skin and follows a very simple routine that includes products that work well for her. Here are four of her beauty must-haves:

Sweet July Skin's Revive + Renew Duo

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Inala Power Potion Rice Water Drops

Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio

Also Read: Puma launches ‘FOREVER FASTER’ campaign ft. Neymar, LaMelo Ball, and other star players

1) Sweet July Skin's Revive + Renew Duo

The Sweet July Skin Revive + Renew Duo (Image via Sweet July Skin)

The Sweet July Skin Revive + Renew Duo includes the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser and Pava Toner. The former is made with hints of fresh mint and the toner works to offer individuals smoother and glowing skin. These products work together to revitalize and rehydrate the skin. The duo costs $65 and can be purchased via the Sweet July Skin website.

While speaking about the same Ayesha Curry told CNN Underscored that these products are "amazing." She spoke about its exfoliating properties and said:

“For me, it is all about a cleansing/toner combo, and Sweet July Skin’s Pava Exfoliating Cleanser and Pava Toner are amazing. You get a nice, deep clean and gentle exfoliation with the cleanser, and tighten and tone the pores with our Pava Toner that has a little glycolic acid in it."

Also Read: 6 Mineral-based sport sunscreens in 2024

2) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Image via Amazon)

Lip care is also part of Ayesha's skincare routine and she told the publication that regardless of how many new products she tries, her top pick "ends up being the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask."

Enriched with berry fruit complex, vitamin C, and coconut oil, this product moisturizes the lips overnight. It comes in three different shades: berry, apple lime, and grapefruit, and helps deal with dryness and capping. The product retails for $24 on Amazon.

3) Inala Power Potion Rice Water Drops

Inala Power Potion Rice Water Drops (Image via Inala)

Ayesha Curry uses Inala Power Potion Rice Water Drops for scalp health and hair growth. Calling it a "very effective product," she told the publication:

"It helps with growth and (is) for the edges and any spots that you may have."

This serum promotes healthier hair while reducing shedding and nourishing the scalp. It is an oil-free formula that can be applied to both wet and dry hair. It retails for $55 on the brand's website.

4) Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio

Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio (Image via Tatcha)

Ayesha Curry's list of beauty must-haves also includes the Tatcha Hinoki body care trio, and speaking about the same to CNN Underscored she said:

"I love the Tatcha Awakening product line right now for the shower and post-shower."

This trio comprises a body wash, body milk, and body oil. These products work together to cleanse, moisturize, and hydrate the skin as they are made with a blend of cedar, hiba, hinoki, and more. The trio is available on the brand's website for $124.

Ayesha Curry's beauty must-haves are all about products that include natural ingredients and offer maximum benefits. From rejuvenating skincare duos to lip care treatments, she opts for a holistic approach to maintain overall well-being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback