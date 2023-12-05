What is 'Sugar Plum Fairy' makeup look? How to achieve it 

The Sugar Plum Fairy makeup look has captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts around the world with its whimsical and enchanting appeal. Inspired by the beloved character from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," this trend combines ethereal colors, sparkle, and a touch of magic to create a captivating and dreamy aesthetic.

A-list celebrities like Hailey Beiber and Emilia Clarke are known to make 'Sugar Plum Fairy' makeup look famous. On November 21, 2023, Hailey Bieber shared her festive makeup routine on TikTok, inspired by her role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker," a coveted part she danced at the New York City Ballet. The video posted showcased her signature holiday look created by makeup artist Ehlie Luna.

Whereas, Emilia Clarke attended the Mind Charity and Same You Org event in the chilly capital, showcasing a flushed appearance with ample pink blush, frosted white-pink shimmer on her eyes, and a subtly over-lined bitten lip. Created by her go-to makeup artist, Naoko Scintu, the look presents an elevated version of the trendy cold girl aesthetic, combining sophistication with a touch of cool allure.

The Sugar Plum Fairy makeup look is all about using soft colors, shimmering eyeshadows, rosy cheeks, and a touch of magic to achieve a dreamy and enchanting style inspired by the holiday character. This trend is all about turning one into a magical and enchanting figure. With the right products and a gentle application, one can easily create this magical makeup look at home.

From skin prep to setting the final outcome: Steps and products to ace the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup look explored

Here are some steps to help one achieve the magical 'Sugar Plum Fairy' makeup look.

Step 1: Skin prep

Start by prepping the skin with a rich moisturizer and a strobe cream to achieve a juicy base to get started with the 'Sugar Plum Fairy' makeup look like Hailey's. One can use Glazing Milk by Rhode Skin ($29), followed by the peptide Glazing Fluid ($29).

After the moisturizer sinks in, apply the Peptide Glazing Fluid. Take time to avoid piling issues—don't rush the process. These products are available on Rhode's official website and Amazon.

Step 2: Build the base

Start with a clean, moisturized face. To achieve a flawless base like Hailey Bieber's Sugar Plum Fairy look, use the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($18-$36). Apply it under the eyes and blend it towards the temples and cheeks for a radiant complexion, setting the stage for the enchanting makeup.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer is available on Hourglass Cosmetics' official website and Sephora's online store.

Step 3: Sculpting Cheekbones

To achieve the Sugar Plum Fairy look, begin by contouring with the Makeup Forever HD Skin Sculpting Palette ($85). Using an angular brush, once the contoured cheekbones and ears are done, apply contour and bronzer to her forehead and jawline.

Blending the product evenly into the skin creates a seamless contour, adding dimension and enhancing the magical and ethereal quality of the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup. Makeup Forever HD Skin Sculpting Palette is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Step 4: Layering Blush

For the look, focus on a bold blush application using a vibrant pink blush stick like Pat McGrath's Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm Forbidden Fleur ($29). Apply generously on the cheeks, blending towards the temples.

Hailey Bieber enhances the effect by layering blush on the nose and eyelids, achieving a rosy, just-out-in-the-cold charm, a key element for the enchanting aesthetic. Pat McGrath's Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm Forbidden Fleur is available on the brand's official website.

Step 5: Glittering eyes

To get the look, emphasize the eyes by applying a white shimmery eyeshadow to the lids. For an extra touch, use an eye gloss with added shimmer for a wet and shiny effect, resembling the sparkle of sugar crystals. This step enhances the magical and sweet aesthetic of the overall look.

One can use Shiseido POP PowderGel Eye Shadow 07 Shari-Shari Silver ($36) to add sparkles and glitter to the eyes. This eyeshadow is available on Shiseido's official website.

Step 6: Frame the eyes

To achieve the look, ensure well-groomed brows using a strong-hold brow gel, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Brow Gel ($9-$22). This sets the brows in place. To add extra charm by dotting the nose and cheeks with freckles, use the Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen ($22).

Step 7: Apply mascara

To enhance the Sugar Plum Fairy look, apply M.A.C Stack Waterproof Mascara ($28) for a defined, natural lash appearance. Also, highlight the cheekbones and nose for a radiant finish, drawing attention to the eyes and adding a touch of enchantment to the overall ethereal aesthetic.

M.A.C Stack Waterproof Mascara is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Step 8: Lip Liner and Tint

Using a dark brownish-plum lip liner, such as MAC Lip Liner in Cork ($24), outlines the lips to enhance the look. Hailey Bieber's choice of a jelly bean-flavored shimmering lip tint, like Rhode lip tint ($58), adds a sweet and glistening finish, completing the enchanting and festive aesthetic of the makeup.

MAC Lip Liner in Cork is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store. Rhode Lip Tint is available on Rhode's official website.

Step 9: 'Sugar Plum Fairy' makeup look - Grande Finale

Once the Sugar Plum Fairy look is completed, get ready to appreciate a sweet and radiant final look. This captures the essence of the Nutcracker character, bringing a dazzling and enchanting vibe suitable for the colder winter season.

Sugar Plum Fairy makeup look allows beauty enthusiasts to step into a world of enchantment and fantasy. Drawing inspiration from the classic ballet, this trend combines pastel hues, shimmer, and a touch of magic to create a captivating and dreamy aesthetic. By following the step-by-step guide and using the recommended products, one can effortlessly transform oneself into a modern-day fairy, radiating elegance and charm.