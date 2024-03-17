What is Sydney Sweeney’s skincare routine?

Sydney Sweeney is a budding American actress in the current era who has stolen uncountable hearts with her role 'Cassie' in the HBO drama series Euphoria. Some of her other noticeable works are Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and the recently launched movie, Anyone But You.

Considering her various appearances on television and social media, it can be said that Sydney Sweeney's skin is always glowing. The actress revealed her night-time skincare routine with Harper's Bazaar about a year ago where she showed the audience how she manages her combination skin.

What skincare products does Sydney Sweeney use?

Sydney Sweeney is not only the brand ambassador of the luxury Korean skincare brand Laneige, but she religiously uses their many products to keep her combination skin well nourished and hydrated. Here are the skincare products the American actress uses in the night-time skincare routine:

Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser

Vaseline Healing Jelly

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Epiduo Forte Prescription Gel

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

1) Laneige Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser

Sydney Sweeney shared via the video that she always struggled with her combination skin and it was really difficult for her to find a cleanser that worked for her skin.

Then she started to use this cleansing oil from Laneige that worked wonders for her combination skin. Unfortunately, Laneige discontinued this product.

2) Vaseline Healing Jelly

Sydney Sweeney has sensitive eyes and she prefers to use Vaseline Healing Jelly to remove her eye makeup gently. In the video, she used the Cocoa Butter version to remove her eye makeup. It is easily available on Amazon for $9.50.

3) Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

After cleansing, the actress used this two-step at-home chemical peel to remove any dead cells or any build-up on her skin. It helps with skin texture and early signs of aging.

Even though the product says daily peel, Sydney uses this once a week only. Available for $20 on the brand's website.

4) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Sydney Sweeney stated that her combination skin loves this serum from Laneige because it gives the right amount of hydration to the skin to start with so that it can absorb other products better. She also uses this as her makeup base. Available for $45 on the brand's website.

5) Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand

The actress mentioned that she sometimes deals with irritated skin and cystic acne which can be difficult to handle. But with this skincare tool, she got good results.

According to her, the tool helps to reduce cystic acne within just two days. It is currently available for $189 with an offer on the brand's website.

6) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Another Laneige product that Sydney loves to use. She mentioned that the moisturizer gave her smooth and soft skin like a baby.

She even recommended this moisturizer to her colleagues and they were hooked, as per her statement. The face cream is available for $40 on Laneige.

7) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Another step extra to get that ultimate glowy skin like Sydney Sweeney. According to the actress, it is her skin's drink as it plums the skin like nothing else. It is her last product to put on her face to get all the skincare locked in. The face mask is available for $32 on Laneige.

8) Vaseline Healing Jelly

Vaseline again makes a comeback into her skincare routine and this time it has been used as an eye cream.

The actress said Vaseline has worked great for her as an under-eye cream as no other products were working for her eyes and making it more dry. Vaseline came to the rescue!

9) Epiduo Forte Prescription Gel

This is a doctor-prescribed skincare product used by the actress. She uses this as a pimple spot treatment. Even though her dermatologists said to apply this gel all over her face, she didn't as it wasn't working for her and after using it as a spot treatment, it positively changed the results.

It is a prescribed product and recommended to start using it after consulting a professional.

10) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sydney Sweeney ended her skincare routine with the cult favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The product is available for $24 on the brand's website.

The key takeaways from Sydney Sweeney's skincare routine are:

Never sleep with makeup

Hydrating and moisturization is the key to combination skin

Vaseline can be used as a gentle eye makeup remover

The actress ends her night-time skincare with Armani Beauty My Way Eau De Perfume as she loves to smell good when going to bed.

See the full video on the Harper's Bazaar's YouTube channel.