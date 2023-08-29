What is Tantouring? The latest beauty trend explored

The quick and easy solution to messing up a facial self-tanner application is the latest TikTok trend- Tantouring. Or rather the best way to self-tan the face and look naturally bronzed.

A self-tanning process feels intimidating for many and doubts like what if the tanner comes out too orange or is too much keep haunting anyone who opts for self-tanning. While body tanning can be covered up till it becomes normal, messing up face tanning can become unsettling.

The tantouring trend is exactly what it sounds like: a mix of tanning and contouring. Meaning, one takes their facial self-tanner and applies it like they would apply a traditional contour product. This practice gives one the tan they want including natural definition and a long-lasting tan.

Using self-tanner as a contour: Details on Tantouring explored

With the new trend of easy and definitive contouring trending on TikTok, performing Tantouring is a no-hassle, DIY task at home.

Prep the skin: Just like one would do with a body tan, the facial skin needs to be prepped for tanner application. Make sure the makeup is removed and the skin is exfoliated.

One can use a gentle scrub with extra-fine granules to buff away any dry skin. Use a gentle formulation that doesn’t strip the skin or damage the skin barrier.

Use a self-tanner of choice: When contouring the face with a self-tanner, the process becomes easy when one picks a product with a built-in bronzer. The best part of a built-in color is it helps see exactly where the product is applied.

The Bondi Sands Aero Ultra Dark Self Tanning Foam ($27.95) is a buildable formula for face contouring. If one is seeking less definition, one can keep it for less time, and for maximum intensity, one must allow the product to sit for at least eight hours.

According to Mona Gohara, New York City-based, board-certified dermatologist body tanners and facial self-tanners have similar formulas. However, products for the face have more anti-inflammatory ingredients like aloe vera to soothe and hydrate the skin, making these tanners cosmetically elegant.

However, facial tanners and body tanners are quite identical as self-tanners consist of dihydroxyacetone (DHA), a sugar that darkens the skin safely and is common in both body and facial self-tanners.

If one’s skin is on the sensitive end, dermatologists recommend testing the tanner in a small spot on the skin first and observing how it reacts before going in with a full tantouring experience.

Pick the tool of your choice: One can use a beauty blender to apply the tanner to the face by pumping a dollop of tinted tanning mousse on a clean, flat surface and applying it to the facial contours with the bounce technique.

The second technique and tool of application is using a contour brush. One can use the Huda Beauty Tantour Sculpt and Shade Brush ($19.60), dip it into the tanner, and use the number-three pattern technique- the same technique that most makeup lovers use when applying a powder or cream contour product.

Since the effect of tantouring is not permanent, one needn't worry if things go a tad bit wrong. Once a tanning and contouring enthusiast gets a hands-on experience with this trend, the orange hue will be replaced with glowing, perfectly tanned, and contoured skin.