Among the unusual, boundary-pushing trends, "Facekini" is the most recent one to create a buzz. Originally making waves in China, this face-covering swimwear has surged in popularity as a quirky yet practical sun-protective accessory.

Luxury brands are transforming the functional Facekini into a symbol of avant-garde luxury as this beachwear phenomenon sails into the global fashion landscape.

This article explores the unique interpretations of this trend by three illustrious labels, with each imbuing this unusual accessory with its own sense of style and sophistication.

Top 3 luxury brands to consider when purchasing a Facekini, the much-coveted sun protection accessory of the season

1. Maison Margiela's Facekini

Under the avant-garde direction of John Galliano, Maison Margiela breathes new life into the Facekini trend, intertwining historical cues with contemporary design. Galliano, known for his unorthodox approach to fashion, lends his creative vision to the brand's innovative range of face masks. In doing so, he skillfully harmonizes opulent historical references, such as the Renaissance period, with present-day style sensibilities.

This novel line of face masks is available in three distinct styles, each carrying its own price tag. The Maison Margiela Facekini, beginning with the $510 sheer white version, is a testament to subtle elegance, providing face coverage in a translucent veil.

The black variant, priced at $250, plays with identity through a mask that lightly covers the face in stretchy georgette, contributing an air of enigmatic allure.

The range also includes the "Palladium" model, offered at $210. This version deviates from the luxurious materials of its counterparts, instead opting for practical polyester construction.

Despite their material differences, each of these face masks shares common stylistic elements. These include distinctive ruching at the rear, which is a result of a unique tie mechanism. Additionally, they feature pleats that gently conform to the contour of the face.

These design elements ensure that the wearer stands out with a remarkable combination of functionality and fashion.

2. Balenciaga x Mercedes Facekini

The Balenciaga x Mercedes Facekini is revolutionizing the face mask trend by combining high fashion with cutting-edge technology. The face shield, created through a collaboration between Balenciaga and Mercedes-AMG's F1 Applied Science division, pushes the boundaries of conventional functional fashion.

Featuring a high-tech polyurethane build and critical anti-fog technology, the facekini goes beyond being a mere fashion accessory. Its 'Alien'-inspired design offers complete coverage of the face, scalp, and part of the nape, ensuring full sun protection.

Endorsed by fashion icons like Kim Kardashian, spotted wearing this full-face helmet at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, this new type of face mask embraces a blend of function and fashion. This $6000 face shield, despite its unconventional aesthetic, signifies how luxury brands are embracing audacity and creativity.

3. Yeezus-Era Kanye's custom masks

Before the advent of the Facekini, rap icon Kanye West was making waves with his trendsetting approach to face-covering fashion. Renowned for his theatrical style, West's extravagant face masks during his Yeezus tour and Donda listening parties marked a shift towards viewing full-face coverage as an aesthetic statement rather than just a functional accessory.

West's eclectic collection, which includes a Maison Margiela mask decorated with Swarovski crystals, a feathery Balenciaga creation, and a balaclava with a Walter Van Beirendonck skull theme, demonstrates his daring style and appreciation for experimental fashion.

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr



Photo: @trvisXX Travis Scott wearing the same custom face mask as Kanye West that was designed by Greg Ross. What are your thoughtsPhoto: @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/wQNO8EytW0 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wQNO8EytW0" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wQNO8EytW0" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wQNO8EytW0

Although not termed as per the trend, Kanye West's masks, embodying the ethos of full-face coverage as a form of individual expression, have undeniably set the tone for the emergence of the recent trend in luxury fashion.

The Facekini trend showcases how fashion can effectively cater to practical needs while still maintaining a stylish appeal. The bold trend showcased by brands such as Maison Margiela, Balenciaga x Mercedes, and even Kanye West's custom designs demonstrates that sun protection doesn't have to be boring.

As the boundaries between eccentricity and luxury become increasingly blurred, it is likely that we will witness a surge in bold and innovative trends, such as the Facekini, making a significant impact on the fashion industry.