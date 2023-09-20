What is the Twice Jihyo’s “Soft Blush” makeup hack? How to achieve it

Recently, the “Soft Blush” makeup hack, created by Twice Jihyo, gained immense popularity after she revealed her secrets on Vogue, where she documented her entire makeup and skincare regimen. After Vogue posted the video on August 30, 2023, numerous makeup and beauty enthusiasts began to drool over the hack and attempt to replicate it.

According to Twice Jihyo’s “Soft Blush” makeup, the ideal condition to be followed is to try and keep the eyes and entire makeup minimal that converts into a soft blush makeup. Because her eyes are too small, her makeup smudges a lot, so Jihyo uses waterproof and smudge-proof products all over her face. To achieve this spectacular “Soft Blush” makeup look, starting with a good skincare routine is also super important. In her video with Vogue, she was spotted saying,

“My favorite feature on my face has to be my eyes, When people first see my face, they say they notice my eyes first".

Further, to create a bigger eye look, Jihyo suggested her viewers focus on the eyelashes by holding the curler on the base of the lash and slowly going upwards. Focusing on the eye area is necessary to achieve this makeup look as the Korean pop star works on her favorite feature during her daily beauty routine.

To accomplish the “Soft Blush” makeup hack, the most essential step to remember is to pre-treat the skin and apply eyeshadow primer, concealer, blush, and soft matte eyeshadows. These all need to be super lightly pigmented, which would help recreate the makeup hack.

Achieve Twice Jihyo's "Soft Blush" Makeup Hack with Minimal Products

Park Ji-hyo, a member of the Korean girl group Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, shared her secret behind the soft blush makeup that is super easy to recreate with very few products. This 26-year-old singer shares among her followers about the makeup hack by informing them that every beauty product she applies stays on for a longer period.

She goes with light color shadows as much as possible to create her eye look. Even though Jihyo loves that her eyes pop up brightly, to solve this, she ensures to use eyeliners to make her eyes look even bigger and to tidy up the corners concealers are the saviors.

A unique trick taught by Twice Jihyo's "Soft Blush" Makeup Hack is to use eyelash curlers by placing them on the base of the lashes. This ensures curly and big lashes. She advises applying the eyeliner on the triangular zone of the eyes, which are the outer edges. It makes the eyes bigger.

For the “Soft Blush” makeup hack the K-pop star ensures that if by chance she doesn't do the eye makeup, she makes sure to always apply her favorite blushes whenever she's heading out.

After applying the blush to her cheekbones and jawline, her makeup routine calls for a contour style. She tops it off with her favorite lip balm. To better understand the “Soft Blush” makeup hack, it is necessary to investigate the products used by the singer:

Nars Pro-Prime Smudge-Proof Eyeshadow Base: The product is retailed for $26.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer: The product is retailed for $38.

Laura Mercier Artist Eyelash Curler: The product is retailed for $22.

Milk Touch Be My Sweet Dessert House Palette: The product is retailed for $24.

Milk Touch Touch My Cheek In Bloom Blush: The product is retailed for $15.

Too Cool For School Art Class by Rodin Contour Palette: The product is retailed for $16.

Twice Jihyo’s “Soft Blush” makeup hack has taken all eyes of the beauty lovers as they saw their dazzling star all jazzed up in her effortless beauty look for Vouge’s series of sharing beauty routines by celebs.

This makeup hack has emphasized the minimal soft light makeup look and focused more on enhancing the eye area. This release has provoked us all to achieve this makeup look once in a lifetime. Her signature “Soft Blush” makeup style is accessible to all with ease.