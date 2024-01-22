Ultherapy harnesses the power of ultrasound, steering away from harsh lasers or surgical interventions to rejuvenate your skin's inherent collagen production. The natural protein that keeps the skin firm and youthful dwindles with age. This process gently targets deep skin layers, triggering collagen production for firmer and lifted skin with softer wrinkles, improved elasticity, and lifted brows and jawline.

It performs focused imaging and targets just the right amount at the right temperature and depth, kickstarts the body's collagen production, and keeps the skin rejuvenated and youthful. It lifts and tightens the jawline without going under the scalpel or being poked by needles.

Results of Ultherapy are visible within 2 to 3 months as the newly produced collagen gives a lift to the skin on the chin, neck, brow, and upper chest. It generally improves over the next 3 to 6 months and lasts a year or so. It may not be as effective as a surgical facelift, but it is ideal for those not ready to undergo surgery.

Everything you need to know about Ultherapy

No matter how much you exercise or maintain a healthy diet, achieving a sculpted look for the jawline and neck sometimes requires an in-office procedure. The fat pocket under the chin will not likely go away by dieting or exercising. This procedure firms areas like the neck, chin, brow, and décolleté by using the same technology used for ultrasound imaging.

Effect of Ultherapy (Image via Freepik)

Sound wave energy goes through the skin and penetrates the muscles of the treated area. The penetration can be superficial, medium, or deep and causes muscles to contract and shrink, which has a firming and contouring effect.

Why choose ultherapy?

It's a simple enough procedure that doesn't involve any cutting or hospitalization, and you can walk out of the hospital in a couple of hours. It was approved by the FDA in 2009 and has recently seen an equal rise among men and women partly because social media has made everyone conscious of their appearance. But keep in mind that this procedure is not preventive.

How does ultherapy work?

The procedure takes 45 minutes to an hour. An ultrasound gel is applied, and then the instrument is passed over the treatment area thrice at depths between 2 and 3.5 millimeters. This causes the muscle to contract, and the contraction is directly proportional to the depth of the procedure.

It's done in a certain pattern, and while most people come for treating the jawline and neck, it's as effective for the brow and cleavage areas as well. It can also be combined with other procedures such as CoolSculpt, Sculpsure, or Kybella. These procedures either freeze, dissolve or destroy fat cells; later, ultherapy is used to tighten the muscles.

How painful and expensive is ultherapy?

Though there's no cutting involved, it's not painless. There's a sound throughout the procedure, and the patient's reaction to that is very individual. Some patients show absolutely no reaction and don't require numbing. Usually, a painkiller or laughing gas is given before the procedure, and some numbness or soreness may be felt in the area for a couple of days before going away.

Ultherapy for the neck and full face can cost around $5,000; the lower face and neck will cost about $3,800, and the décolleté will cost around $2,500.

How fast and how long will I see results?

Some patients with sagging skin or jowls may see results almost immediately. Ultherapy works because it triggers the creation of new collagen through thermal injury. It continues to grow for about three months and then plateaus. Those who don't see results immediately will see them within 2 to 3 months.

Contouring the jawline (Image via Freepik)

You only need one session to show results; the effects last about a year. The procedure can be repeated yearly or every two years for maintenance. Results also depend on your age and how you respond.

With Ultherapy, you will see visible results after the first treatment. Whether or not the patient requires more sessions depends on individual patients. This procedure is a safe, long-lasting, and effective option for those who want to retain their youthful skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and don't want to take the risks involved with surgery.