What is the viral Japanese hair mask? Explore the Shiseido Fino premium touch mask for glass hair

Garnering thousands of views and multiple review videos on TikTok, the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask for the tresses has become a viral J-Beauty product. Known to be one of the most popular Japanese Beauty brands globally, Shiseido offers a wide range of skincare and haircare products that have availed of the likes of many beauty enthusiasts.

Dubbed the "viral Japanese hair mask", the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask for glass hair is the ideal product for tresses that suffer the harmful effects of changing weather, UV rays, and color or styling treatments. Formulated with royal jelly extract and Lipidure, the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask delivers strengthening and moisturizing benefits to the hair.

Retailing for $12.85, this Shiseido product is available on retail platforms like Walmart and Amazon.

The Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask delivers transformative haircare benefits

Founded in 1872, Shiseido has offered multiple product formulations fusing science and the art of beauty. The brand never compromises on comfort, texture, and packaging, which reflects its commitment to beauty enthusiasts.

Shiseido’s Fino Premium Touch Mask for glass hair offers three major effects -repairing, moisturizing, and strengthening the tresses and focuses on delivering healthy hair from the roots.

Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask is the ideal haircare product that targets dry and damaged hair affected by UV rays, color or perm treatment, and weather changes.

The viral Japanese hair mask is formulated with ingredients like:

Royal Jelly: With a high moisture content, royal jelly eliminates flakiness and dryness and boosts thickness while repairing hair damage resulting from styling. Royal jelly imparts resilience to the tresses and fortifies the hair in addition to which it makes hair shiny and manageable.

PCA (Para-chloroamphetamine): This ingredient strengthens the tresses.

Lipidure: Lipidure restores the hair fibres to their hydrophobic properties by forming a lamella structure on the tresses. It restores hair damage to reveal healthy-looking hair.

Hydrolyzed Keratin: This ingredient is a protein that repairs and strengthens damaged hair cuticles, making hair appear shinier and smoother.

Collagen: The Shiseido Hair Mask is infused with collagen that enhances hair strength and elasticity. The presence of collagen makes this hair mask the ideal choice for beauty enthusiasts seeking a revival of hair strength and vigour.

Sorbitol: A humectant, sorbitol attracts moisture from the environment and keeps hair soft and supple.

Ceramide: This haircare ingredient retains moisture, revealing tresses that are soft, smooth, and hydrated by targeting brittleness and dryness.

The steps to use the Shiseido hair mask for glass hair are simple:

The right way to use the viral Japanese hair mask is to begin by removing dirt and residue from the tresses by washing the hair.

Once the hair is damp, take a three to four-finger quantity of the hair mask and work it evenly through the hair.

Massage the Shiseido hair mask onto the roots and tips of the hair, ensuring to detangle the hair after application.

Leave the mask for about ten to fifteen minutes and proceed to rinse the hair with lukewarm water. Rinse thoroughly well to ensure there is no product residue left.

With regular use, one can witness visible differences in the manageability and texture of the hair.

Read More: Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque: How to use, price, benefits, and other details explored

Rachel, a beauty enthusiast, stated that the Shiseido hair mask is great for hair. Her review of the hair mask on Amazon states:

"This is a really good product. It makes My hair super soft moisturized and shiny, it has a wonderful clean appealing salon fragrance. My hair is colored and has damage from blow dryer highlights and aging."

Retailing for $12,85, the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Mask for glass hair has become a trending and staple haircare product.