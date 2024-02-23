What is Voluma filler? Who should get it, price, downtime, and other details

The beauty arena is witnessing the boom of injectables and fillers with Voluma filler being a trending procedure for those who want to target the loss of volume in their cheek and midface area- a prominent sign of ageing.

While the loss of volume in this facial area is not prominent until the age of 40, not treating the same results in a decline in the production of elastin and collagen. Moreover, the loss of facial fat also makes the face appear flat owing to reduced volume.

Volume fillers are ideal for those who seek a lift in their facial appearance, especially targeting lost volume. It is also ideal for those seeking a treatment to hollow under eyes- another prominent sign of ageing and to improve the visible appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What is the procedure and price for a Voluma filler?

Ideal for people in their 40s, Voluma fillers cater to the issue of loss of volume and flattening in the cheek area. This loss of volume is the result of the skin losing its elasticity owing to a decrease in collagen and elastin production.

Moreover, ageing entails loss of facial fat as well which results in a changed facial structure. Voluma fillers from companies like Juvederm comprise a colourless and clear gel implant infused with a crosslink of streptococcus equi bacteria and hyaluronic acid along with a small amount of lidocaine.

Similar to the procedure for most facial injectables, Voluma fillers are injected into the mid-face and cheek areas, especially the hollow areas of the jaw and the cheekbones. Sometimes the site of injection will differ based on prominently hollow facial areas such as the under-eyes.

Approved by the FDA in 2013, Voluma is safe for individuals aged 21 and above. Apart from temporary swelling and redness at the site of injection, there are no prominent side effects of getting these fillers for the face.

As for the price, in the case of Juvederm Voluma fillers, the price ranges between $1000 to $2500 depending on the number of sessions and number of injections required.

What is the pre and post-procedure care for Voluma fillers?

It is common to consult a medical practitioner before undergoing filler treatments to ensure whether one’s skin is ideal for it or not. Assessment and recognizing one’s skin goals and needs helps finalize the treatment better.

Pre-procedure care:

Before undergoing the Voluma procedure it is advised that one stops the use of topical actives and skin irritants at least 24 to 48 hours prior to their appointment. These actives and irritants can make the skin prone to sensitivity and increase the side-effects of the filler.

Additionally, similar to the precautions for most Botox or injectable skin fillers, it is advised that one stops the consumption of blood-thinning medications before the Voluma procedure. Taking blood thinners can increase the risk of bleeding at the site of injection and enhance the risk of bruising as well.

Post-procedure care:

Post-procedure care for Voluma fillers usually entails drinking plenty of water and consuming nutrient-rich foods. Moreover, it is important to avoid activities that increase circulation in the facial areas such as rigorous exercises.

Avoid exposure to the sun, hot water, and steam for at least two to three days until the swelling and redness subsides.

Read More: What is Restylane Eyelight? Everything to know about the first FDA-approved undereye filler

Beauty enthusiasts undertaking Voluma to reverse the signs of ageing and to bring volume to their faces can notice visible results within 24 to 72 hours of undergoing the procedure.

It can take up to two to four weeks for final results to show up, however, the longevity of these fillers depends on one's lifestyle and regular touch-ups as advised by the medical practitioner.