What does White Diamonds perfume smell like? Where to get, price and other alternatives explored

Launched in 1991, Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic White Diamonds perfume features the classic floral scent that the brand unveiled as one of the main products in Elizabeth Taylor’s fragrance range. As the brand claims, the scent is a promissory note of fierce femininity with evergreen glamour.

Thirty years down the line, Elizabeth Taylor’s fragrance collection celebrated the legacy of the perfume that has generated over one and a half billion dollars in sales. The perfume brand collaborated with Revlon to release the White Diamonds Legacy.

White Diamonds is a blend of florals infused with top notes of neroli, lily, orange, and bergamot; middle notes of rose, jasmine, and violet; and base notes of amber, oakmoss, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood. It is a soft fragrance that retails for $24.99 on popular platforms such as Amazon and Walmart.

Dali by Salvador Dali, No.89 by Floris, and other alternatives to Elizabeth Taylor's White Diamonds

White Diamonds conveys a sense of glamour and sparkle and is connected to Elizabeth Taylor’s diamond jewelry collection, which is indicated by the scent’s decorative bottle featuring gem chips and sparkles.

The scent has been the topic of discussion in multiple articles over the internet, claiming celebrity fragrances wouldn't have existed if it weren't for Elizabeth Taylor's unique floral fragrance.

However, Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds perfume might not always be within one’s reach, as it is popularly sought after and is often sold out. So, here are some alternatives to the iconic floral fragrance:

1) Floris No. 89 Eau de Toilette ($37 to $150): This scent has been a classic fragrance in the Floris London collection for more than 60 years. The No. 89 scent features a blend of fresh citrus notes with spices and aromatic herbs, paired with oakmoss and sandalwood. It is infused with a romantic note with the presence of rose in the scent.

Crafted in 1951, the scent is named after Floris’ flagship store on Jermyn Street.

2) Dali by Salvador Dali ($10 to $104): Dali was Salvador Dali’s first fragrance, launched in 1983 as a tribute to his muse and wife, Gala. The scent is just as iconic as White Diamond, featuring similar notes such as base notes of oakmoss, sandalwood, musk, patchouli, and cedar with heart notes of mimosa, rose, lily, and jasmine. It also features notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, and basil.

3) Pride by Der Duft ($140): Pride is a scent in the Der Duft fragrance range that is claimed to be an elegant and deep fragrance on the skin. The scent opens with an earthy, citrus note and features notes of carrot seed, jasmine, patchouli, sandalwood, and bergamot. Developed by perfumer Miguel Matos, the scent is an ideal yet more earthy alternative to Elizabeth Taylor's floral fragrance.

4) Mandarava by Parfum Prissana ($80 to $160): Mandarava is inspired by the vision of Trayastrima, or the Buddhist afterlife; hence, it is a fragrant take on what heaven must smell like. The scent opens with notes of tropical flowers like jasmine, followed by champaca and buttery-rich ylang.

In 2008, Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds fragrance was deemed to be the top-selling celebrity fragrance globally, as per a ranking curated by research company Euromonitor.

To date, Elizabeth Taylor’s award-winning perfume empire consists of sixteen varied scents, with the floral fragrance winning hearts worldwide.