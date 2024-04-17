What is WNBA player Lexie Brown's skincare routine?     

Lexie Brown, the Minnesota Lynx player, has openly shared her skincare routine, emphasizing its importance given her active lifestyle as a WNBA player. The athlete has been playing for the Los Angeles Sparks since 2022 and recently signed a two-year contract extension.

In an interview with the Cut, Lexie mentioned her preference for prioritizing skincare over makeup. Recently, the WNBA player Lexie Brown got eyelash extensions and noted in the interview that this subtle enhancement significantly transformed her appearance. While Lexie was once obsessed with makeup products, she has shifted her focus towards skincare, recognizing its importance over the years.

In the interview, she said,

"99.9 percent of the time, you will find me fresh-faced. Eyelash extensions have really been a game changer for me, so these days, my most purchased beauty product is lip gloss."

To curate her skincare regimen, Lexie Brown has studied various influencers and carefully selected her favorite skincare products after extensive experimentation.

What products does Lexie Brown use for her skincare?

Lexie Brown starts her skincare routine by cleansing with Cetaphil Mild Cleanser, then follows up with the Glossier Body Hero Oil Wash. During her bath, she uses Caress Exfoliating Wash to gently exfoliate her skin.

After her bath, Lexie Brown applies body oil, toner, and serum, finishing with moisturizer as part of her skincare routine.

The products Lexie Brown uses for her skincare routines are:

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Glossier Body Hero Oil Wash

Caress Exfoliating Body Wash Soap

Palmar's Cocca Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy

Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner

No7 Early Defence Glow Activating Serum

No7 Early Defense Day Cream SPF 30

1) Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Lexie Brown got the recommendation for the Cetaphil cleanser from her father, and she loves the milky, creamy texture of the product without any harsh fragrances.

"I love using the Cetaphil face wash. It's a super-gentle cleanser that I use in the mornings, after workouts, and wearing a full face of makeup — it really is an all-in-one face cleanser. It has a milky texture WITH NO SMELL. That's my favorite part — I really can't stand having a scent on my face, and that sometimes irritates my skin as well."

The gentle cleanser is designed with micellar technology to effectively remove dirt, oil, and residual makeup. It contains a blend of niacinamide, vitamin B5, and glycerin, which help hydrate the skin and protect its moisture barrier.

Price: $13.49 ( Amazon)

2) Glossier Body Hero Oil Wash

The Glossier Body Hero Oil Wash is crafted with natural oils to deeply cleanse and nourish the skin. It features vitamin E and glycerin for deep hydration, while orange blossom neroli contributes to the product's delightful fragrance. This oil-based product transforms into a milky lather upon contact with water, and the brand claims that it effectively smoothens and nourishes the skin.

Lexie Brown also had only praises for the oil wash.

"I thank Glossier every day for introducing me to their products. This body wash has been AMAZING. It smells so good and pairs perfectly with their oil mist. I love how it comes out like a gel, but once you mix it with water, it turns into a foam. As a person who sweats a lot daily and is super-active, it's important to have products that deeply clean my whole body without drying it out."

Price: $28 ( Glossier)

3) Caress Exfoliating Body Wash Soap

The Caress Exfoliating Body Wash is crafted with shea butter and brown sugar, which helps to exfoliate the skin. The brand asserts that the product is filled with sweet fragrances that activate multiple senses during the wash, while the shea butter inclusion keeps the skin hydrated.

Lexie Brown told the Cut,

"I randomly discovered this body wash at the store because I was in a rush. I chose it because it smelled so good — it smells like dessert, like a brown-sugar and sweet scent; it's super-strong and lingers in the shower and on your skin — but I continued to use it because of the exfoliating effects."

Price: $10.83 ( Walmart, Amazon)

4) Palmar's Cocca Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy

The key ingredients of the Palmar Cocca Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy body lotion are cocoa butter and vitamin E, providing moisture and nourishment to the skin. The formulation of the product helps to heal and soften dry and eczema-prone skin.

Lexie Brown further mentioned,

"My skin can get super-dry, especially right after showering. I have used cocoa butter on my skin since I was a little girl. I love the smell so much, but also the texture. I have used other brands where the lotion has been lighter and milkier, but I love this brand because it is thicker. Once again, it is another really inexpensive product."

Price: $6 ( Amazon)

5) Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist

The Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist body mist blends antioxidant-rich oils like sunflower seed, grapeseed, and oat to provide hydration, complemented by the fruity aroma of orange blossom neroli. Its formulation absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any stickiness behind.

Lexie Brown further commented on her skincare,

"I like to use this oil mist when I'm going out somewhere because I love how it makes my skin glow. I don't really need my skin to glow while I'm in the house, but if my skin needs it, I will absolutely use it. It has the same scent as the daily oil wash, so I usually use them together. It's amazing at keeping the moisture in after using lotion. When you see oil, that might be a turn-off, but it absorbs right into your skin and is dry to the touch."

Price: $30 ( Glossier)

6) Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner

The Dickinson Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner is crafted from organic plants and harvested to effectively cleanse the skin by removing dirt and excess oil, leaving it dry and clean. Lexie Brown uses this product to address bumps on her forehead.

"Witch hazel has changed my LIFE! I get the most random bumps on my forehead and chin, usually around the time of my period. I used to just let them run their course, but witch hazel has helped me prevent them from even happening."

Price: $4 ( Amazon)

7) No7 Early Defence Glow Activating Serum

The No7 Early Defense Glow Activating Serum is a unisex product formulated with aloe vera. This lightweight facial serum contains salicylic acid, ginseng root extract, tocopherol, and other ingredients to promote glowing skin.

Lexi Brown mentioned that No7 is her favorite skincare product.

"My favorite skincare is No7. I started using it two years ago, and it has become a staple in my routine. I use this daily, both in the morning and evening, and it makes my skin look so glowy... It's a super-brightening product as well, which I love because, in the fall and winter, I get dark circles under my eyes."

Price: $40 ( Amazon)

8) No7 Early Defense Day Cream SPF 30

No7 Early Defense Day Cream SPF 30 (Image via Amazon)

The No7 Early Defense Day Cream is a dual-purpose cream that provides SPF protection and moisturization. Infused with lipopeptides and vitamin A, this lightweight formula helps to prevent aging and wrinkles.

Lexie Brown said about the moisturizer,

"I can't talk enough about how amazing the No7 products have been for my skin. As a woman of color, there isn't enough discussion about how important it is to protect your skin from the sun, especially your face and neck, and I love that this day cream has sun protection."

The product is currently not available.

In her skincare routine, Lexie Brown mentioned that she likes to use a face mask when she feels stressed or worn out from makeup. The face mask helps her skin recover and rejuvenate. Additionally, she often uses Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss, with her favorite shades being Fenty Glow or Diamond Milk.

