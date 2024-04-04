What is Zero Waste beauty? A guide to the sustainable trend 

Sustainability has entered the beauty arena with trends like zero waste beauty taking center stage. As the name suggests, zero waste beauty entails beauty brands producing as little waste as possible, whether by incorporating refillable containers or eco-friendly packaging.

Commenting on the need for sustainability in the beauty arena to Who What Wear, Mia Davis, the director of environmental and social responsibility at Credo Beauty, stated,

"More than 120 billion beauty packages are created annually, and only a small fraction of these (less than 9%!) are recycled. Even fewer are refilled or reused. That means these materials, most of which are plastic, are being landfilled, incinerated, or stuck as toxic pollution."

Beauty brands like ILIA, RMS Beauty, Kjaer Weis, Elate Cosmetics, and many others pride themselves on being zero waste beauty-oriented brands. Other cosmetic companies are also beginning to incorporate a sustainable angle in their manufacturing practices.

Simple ways for beauty enthusiasts to incorporate zero waste beauty

According to TRVST, a social justice platform, beauty packaging contributes to 120 billion units of trash every year. This includes plastic, glass, paper, and metals that end up in landfills without recycling. Some of the ways beauty enthusiasts can switch to zero waste beauty are given below.

1) Switch to solid products:

Usually, solid beauty products like shampoo and conditioner bars are encased in zero waste plastic packaging or recyclable cardboard. On the other hand, liquid cleansing products often come in plastic packaging and consist of significantly more water in the formulation compared to solid beauty products.

A product recommendation in the solid beauty products category is the Ethique Quench Lightweight Solid Face Moisturiser ($30). This product is a daily moisturizer in a solid-skincare formula infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba, devoid of added fragrance.

This solid face moisturizer uses a less water in its formulation and is packaged in plastic-free, home-compostable, and recyclable packaging. The moisturizer is also biodegradable and dubbed 'climate positive' by Ethique.

2) Try reusable products:

Products like plastic dental floss, toothbrushes, and tongue cleaners can be swapped with multi-use, sustainable options like bamboo toothbrushes, metal tongue cleaners, and compostable dental flosses. Makeup and wet wipes that are one-time-use can be swapped with reusable cloth wipes, which leads to a reduced carbon footprint.

One of the ideal reusable beauty products for beauty enthusiasts is the Paula's Choice Reusable Cotton Rounds ($15). The cotton rounds are made with durable bamboo and cotton and can be used repeatedly after washing. Moreover, the bamboo-cotton blend makes the cotton rounds 100% compostable while removing all makeup products efficiently.

3) Switch to refillable packaging:

Switching to refillable packaging, also available in compostable and recyclable forms, can contribute to zero waste beauty. Opting for refillable packaging saves beauty brands the repeated resources and materials that go into single-use packaging, and it also lowers carbon emissions and landfill impact.

Product beauty enthusiasts can try their hand at switching to refillable packaging with the Kjaer Weis' The Invisible Touch Concealer ($35). Kjaer Weis' concealer meets 'The Credo Clean Standards' for sustainability and safety. Being a zero-waste beauty product doesn't make the concealer less effective than other popular formulations, as the Kjaer Weis concealer offers high coverage and is ideal for all skin types.

The concealer features a refillable container, recyclable packaging, and certified organic ingredients, all of which advocate Kjaer Weis' commitment to being kind to the planet.

Beauty enthusiasts can choose from a plethora of beauty products if they wish to switch to the sustainable beauty trend. Brands like Izzy, River Organics, Pyra, 100% Organic, and Axiology are committed to zero waste beauty.

Zero waste beauty is a slow but steady trend, making the rounds in the beauty arena. Going forward, the sustainable beauty trend will have a huge impact in reducing the waste from beauty formulations and beauty packaging that contributes to waste landfills.