When was Filorga founded? Everything to know about the French brand as it steps foot in the U.S market 

Founded in 1978 in France by Dr Michel Tordjman, Filorga is the number one anti-aging brand in French pharmacies which has recently stepped foot in the U.S.

Known for its unique injectable formulas such as the NCEF-Shot comprising of the brand’s proprietary compound NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors), the company is all set to expand its medicinal expertise in the U.S.

According to the brand's claims, each serum, cream, and moisturizer consists of NCEF, a blend of 50 vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants, minerals, and coenzymes that renders skin smoothing and visible fine line shrinking benefits in just seven days.

Filorga- The journey and best-sellers, everything there is to know about the brand

Founded in an injectable formula by Dr. Michael Tordjman, the brand grew its laboratories by designing and manufacturing injectables used by great specialists in aesthetic medicine around the world. Later, Fliorga developed Medi-Cosmetque, a unique range of revolutionary cosmetic care products.

Having developed expertise in aesthetic medicine, Filorga created Medi-cosmetic with the aim to develop a cosmetic range formulated with hyaluronic acid. The brand extended its endeavor by using other active ingredients in injections and formulating new applications of the same via cutting-edge cosmetics.

Commenting on the unique and unparalleled core formula of NCEF, the brand states that:

"The common link from the medical history to the new topical applications in cosmetics, the NCEF is a unique complex developed by Dr. Tordjman."

Over time, the brand has expanded its cosmetic range of skincare and body care products using the technology of active ingredients in injectables into topical products.

Some of Filorga's unique best-sellers

The science and aesthetics-infused brand offers face care, body care, and makeup products backed by aesthetics-focused science.

1) Hydra Hyal Serum

With the strength of five hyaluronic acids, this moisturizing, plumping serum offers 24 hours of moisture.

Talking about taking inspiration from aesthetic medicine through their 40 years of expertise in injectables, the brand's official website states:

"For the first time, we’ve incorporated into one serum, a complex that delivers 5 types of natural-origin hyaluronic acids deep into the skin + NCEF and Sophora Japonica extract, an antioxidant that fights against skin aging."

2) Time-Filler 5-XP Cream

Filorga's best-selling anti-aging cream is the brand's first reformulation since launching their product TIME FILLER, ten years ago.

The cream smoothens all five types of wrinkles such as expression lines, deep wrinkles, surface wrinkles, dehydration wrinkles, and neck wrinkles. It is infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Kangaroo paw flower extracts, and sea fennel.

3) NCEF Essence

The French anti-aging company's essence multi-correction lotion employs water sensors and AQUA -MX technology to deliver long-lasting hydration in just 30 minutes.

The ingredients use the brand's proprietary NCEF combined with a polysaccharide to combat daily stressors and to reveal radiant-looking skin. It also prepares the skin to absorb serum and moisture better.

Apart from these products, the French-origin brand has a wide range of exfoliators and masks, eye creams, sun protection, and body care products.

Filorga offers high-performance products that combine the power of science and the essence of luxury. Having acquired a prominent position in France, the anti-aging brand is stepping foot in the U.S. to deliver a top-of-the-line experience.