When was Lady Gaga's Haus Labs launched? Products, costs and more details explored

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, a cosmetics brand that is both vegan and cruelty-free, was launched on September 17, 2019. Announcing the launch of her skincare brand on Instagram, the Bloody Mary singer's video stated that the last thing the world needed was another beauty brand. Still, Lady Gaga is giving everyone that anyway.

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs is a venture that stemmed from the Bad Romance singer's battle with the idea of beauty as she never felt beautiful growing up. Replacing her real name with a stage name, she created her identity with makeup, which inspired a sense of bravery in her. It was relaunched on June 9, 2022, with a new retail partner Sephora.

Apart from innovative, clean formulations, Lady Gaga's Haus Labs offers a wide shade range in its products and spans a cosmetic range from foundation to lip lacquer.

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs best-selling products explored

Lady Gaga is famous for experimenting with makeup looks, and her cosmetics brand aims to enable beauty enthusiasts to use makeup as a means of self-expression. Haus Labs' product formulations and a foundation shade range of 50 have always been some of the most prominent features of the brand, with best-selling products like:

1) Triclone Skin Tech Foundation ($65):

This award-winning foundation formula from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs offers medium buildable coverage with a high-performance shade range. The foundation is infused with the cosmetic brand's proprietary fermented arnica, which targets redness and uneven skin tone and combat environmental stress.

The Haus Labs foundation is suitable for all skin types and is available in 51 shades, from fair, light, medium, and deep shades, including the minutest skin tone variations.

2) PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze ($26):

The Ph.D. Hybrid Lip Glaze is a skincare-infused glaze that hydrates the lips and offers a burn-free plumping effect after two weeks of constant application. It is a non-sticky, refreshing formula that fuses the benefits of 4-in-1 plumper, gloss, balm, and lip oil.

The lip glaze is HausTech Powered and comprises vegan collagen and Polyplumper Peptide Complex. The lip glaze is available in six juicy shades that flatter all skin tones.

3) Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter ($40):

The Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter is a clean, innovative gel-powder that melts into the skin, delivering a pure and radiant glow. The highlighter is infused with HausTech Powered formula, silver vine extract, and fermented arnica.

It is an easy gliding highlighter from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, offering a blurring effect that instantly smoothes the skin with its weightless and transfer-resistant formula. The highlighter also consists of multidimensional pearls and reflective pigments that provide a non-shimmering glow but a subtle radiance with ten soft-focus shades.

4) Color Fuse Blush Powder ($32):

Available in six inclusive shades, the Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush is a talc-free formula infused with fermented arnica and hydraberry. The blush offers a one-swipe blendable color with an ultra-soft, ultra-pigmented, silky-smooth texture that delivers a flush of color on any skin tone. The blush also consists of Vitamins C and E, shea butter, and squalene.

5) Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner ($22):

The Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner is a clean and waterproof gel eyeliner formula that deposits intense color to the eyes. The eyeliner is infused with Vitamin E and argan oil and is available in thirteen matte and five shimmer shades.

It is an innovative eye pencil with a plastic-free cellulose barrel and end caps made of aluminium. Its flexible liquid-like texture delivers easy application and is ideal for contact lens wearers and people with sensitive eyes.

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has garnered a lot of positive traction on social media platforms, with as many as 79.5 million views on TikTok. The cosmetics brand is famous for its HausTech powder innovation featuring patent-pending fermented arnica. It is exclusively available at Sephora and hauslabs.com