Blendily has just launched the Blendily Eagle Eyes Eye Elixir, a new eye treatment specifically created to tackle concerns like eye spots and creases.

Blendily is a natural skincare brand that keeps it simple and sustainable. They create effective products, like facial serums and body scrubs, using organic, hand-blended ingredients in small batches.

With a focus on transparency and steering clear of harmful additives, Blendily appeals to those who want straightforward, clean beauty options that care for both their skin and the environment.

The Eagle Eyes eye elixir is a promising solution for those seeking rejuvenation and revitalization of their eyes. Packed with a unique blend of ingredients, this elixir addresses various eye concerns, from reducing puffiness to minimizing dark circles.

Their newly launched eye elixir is priced at $42 on the brand's official website.

Blendily Eagles Eyes eye elixir is crafted with carefully curated ingredients that increase blood circulation and reduce inflammation around the delicate eye areas. As per PR Newswire, the founder of Blendily, Ivy Chuang, talked about the therapeutic properties of this eye elixir, stating:

"There can be a lot of stagnant energy that accumulates under the eyes. By doing regular lymphatic massage in combination with an eye treatment such as Eagle Eyes, we can all benefit from increasing the blood circulation and flow to the area.”

This product is crafted with Balm of Gilead Oil as its key ingredient. Made by infusing Black Cottonwood Buds in Olive Oil from the Pacific Northwest, it has a deep, warm scent. Ideal for healing and nourishing dry, chapped skin, this oil offers a simple yet effective solution.

The Eagle Eyes eye Elixir includes Clary Sage and Wild Carrot seed Essential Oils. These oils bring anti-inflammatory and blood-circulatory benefits, making the treatment effective for promoting better circulation around the eyes.

Another powerhouse ingredient of the eye elixir is Rosehip seed oil that is full of vitamins and antioxidants. Combined with the balancing and soothing effects of clary sage, this infusion helps nourish the delicate skin, promoting a youthful appearance.

The eye elixir is known to ensure deep and lasting hydration, combating dryness and promoting well moisturized eye areas. It targets puffiness and swelling, giving the eyes a revitalized and energized look.

It contributes to a brighter complexion around the eyes by diminishing the appearance of dark circles and promoting a more even skin tone. It helps in minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving the overall elasticity of the skin around the eyes.

To maximize the benefits of the eye elixir, it is essential to follow the recommended application instructions. Typically, a small amount of the elixir is applied to the under-eye area using gentle tapping motions. It is advisable to incorporate this step into the morning and evening skincare routine for optimal results.

The eye elixir is available for purchase through the official Blendily website. It is a comprehensive solution for those seeking to address multiple eye-related concerns.

With its carefully chosen ingredients, the elixir provides hydration, reduces puffiness, brightens the skin, and offers anti-aging benefits. Whether one is looking to prevent issues or address existing concerns, this elixir promises refreshed and revitalized eyes through its effective and innovative formula.