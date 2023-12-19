Where to buy Jerrod Blandino X Madonna’s limited-edition makeup collection? Release date, price, and more details explored

Jerrod Blandino X Madonna’s limited-edition makeup collection, touted as the Madonna Celebration Tour makeup collection, was launched on December 18, 2023. This exclusive collection is available for purchase and draws inspiration from Madonna's legendary looks showcased during her tours spanning four decades.

This isn't the first time Madonna and Blandino have joined forces, as their initial collaboration took place in 2019. The Madonna Celebration Tour makeup collection is a testament to their creative partnership and offers fans a chance to experience the pop sensation's mesmerizing stage presence.

This limited-edition collection features lip gloss, lipstick, highlighter, and a compact mirror. Jerrod Blandino X Madonna's limited edition makeup collection will be available exclusively at The Celebration Tour and on Madonna's official online store, shop.madonna.com, offering fans a unique opportunity to capture the essence of Madonna's legendary style.

Jerrod Blandino X Madonna’s limited-edition makeup collection captures her iconic beauty and aesthetic

The creator of Jerrod Blandino X Madonna's limited-edition makeup collection, Jerro Blandinox introduced this collection and stated:

"Creating a line of world-class beauty products with my friend Madonna for her Critically Acclaimed Celebration Tour was one of the most special and creative experiences of my career. Jumping between friend and fan, I set out to capture M's iconic beauty and energy of the last four decades."

The collection, crafted with precision and attention to detail, pays homage to three of Madonna's iconic tours: Blond Ambition, Virgin, and Who's That Girl. Here are the four exquisite products included in this limited-edition lineup:

Like a Virgin Plumping Lip Gloss ($31.25)

Like a Virgin Plumping Lip Gloss (Image via shop.madonna.com)

This lip gloss not only offers a plumping effect but also adds a touch of glamour, reflecting Madonna's iconic style from her renowned tours.

Blond Ambition Matte Lipstick in Iconic Red ($31.25)

Blond Ambition Matte Lipstick in Iconic Red (Image via shop.madonna.com)

With a bold and vibrant hue, this lipstick pays homage to Madonna's iconic style, offering fans a chance to embrace the timeless glamour of the Queen of Pop.

Where's the Party On-Stage Highlighter ($45.68)

Where's the Party On-Stage Highlighter (Image via shop.madonna.com)

Designed to capture the luminosity of Madonna's on-stage presence, this high-performance highlighter promises to illuminate and enhance features, adding a touch of radiance inspired by the Queen of Pop's legendary performances.

Give Good Face Compact Mirror ($26.45)

Give Good Face Compact Mirror (Image via shop.madonna.com)

This stylish compact mirror is part of the exclusive line crafted in homage to Madonna's iconic tours, providing fans with a practical and chic accessory to carry the pop sensation's essence wherever they go.

Each product is produced in small batches with high-performance formulations in Italy, ensuring top-notch quality for Madonna's personal use and the delight of her fans.

The packaging of the products is just as striking as the makeup itself. Encased in metallic crucifix-inspired boxes, the lipsticks and lip plumper can even be worn as necklaces, adding a touch of Madonna's bold and unique style to the collection.

Jerrod Blandino X Madonna's limited-edition makeup collection is a celebration of Madonna's unparalleled career, allowing fans to embrace the essence of her stage presence through these meticulously crafted beauty products. The combination of artistic flair and high-quality formulations makes the Jerrod Blandino X Madonna collection a must-have for both makeup enthusiasts and devoted Madonna followers alike.