Where to buy M19Minus' "the BUND" Body and Haircare Series? Price, products, and more details explored

Hong Kong-based skincare brand M19Minus has launched its “the BUND Revitalizing and De-stressing Body and Haircare Series." It enhances body and haircare routines by creating an immersive stress-relieving experience through products that provide a comfortable and healing experience.

M19Minus' “the BUND” consists of five products: hair wrap, hair bath, natural exfoliating hand wash, hand essence, and body immersion. Each of these haircare and body care products has been meticulously developed by experts and curated in South Korea.

The products feature a mix of bitter orange essential oils, ylang-ylang, and natural frankincense contributing to the brand’s signature scent. What makes “the BUND” different is M19Minus' formulation of products featuring a fusion of 100,000ppm high concentration beer yeast, patented collagen, hydrolyzed silk, and oriental herbs that rejuvenate hair and skin with incomparable allure.

"the BUND" Revitalizing and De-stressing Body and Haircare Series is available for sale on the M19Minus website.

M19Minus is a brand dedicated to simplicity, honoring nature, and engaging senses via enigmatic rituals and the use of potent ingredients. The brand’s latest body care and hair care range consists of:

1) ENLIVENING Beer Yeast Hair Bath - Shampoo ($430)

Infused with 100,000ppm beer yeast extract, the brand’s proprietary patented collagen, and apple amino acid, the shampoo functions to bond hair follicles. The ingredients remain attached to the hair strands post-rinse in order to reset the scalp and hair to a healthier condition.

Additionally, it is infused with rainbow plants, bergamot oil, witch hazel, and naturally derived EWG grade green ingredients along with 15 extracted nutrition and hydration ingredients to reduce hair loss. The shampoo provides a mildly acidic hair bath with advanced scalp nourishing technology and is perfect for a tender scalp as well.

2) ROUSING Beer Yeast Hair Wrap - Conditioner ($450)

The Rousing beer yeast hair wrap conditioner is a potent formulation made using high-concentration proprietary patented collagen along with hydrolyzed silk, pomegranate, ginseng, magnolia berry, castor seed oil, argan oil, fleeceflower, and 100,000ppm beer yeast extract. All of these ingredients promote healthy hair and scalp.

It also consists of 16 extracts that promote hair follicle rejuvenation and support a healthier hair turnover cycle. The brand states that the conditioner must be allowed to remain on the hair for 90 seconds for it to be activated and effective.

3) ABUNDANCE Beer Yeast Skin Immersion - Body Wash ($430)

In addition to the beer yeast extract and proprietary collagen, this skin immersion consists of malt and rice bran along with aromatic oils that envelope the skin. The body wash strengthens the natural moisture barrier of the skin and its elasticity, making body care an aromatherapeutic ritual. Additionally, the body wash is infused with naturally derived EWG grade green ingredients.

4) INDULGENCE Beer Yeast Hand Essence+ - Hand Cream ($450)

The Indulgence hand cream is a moisture-rich formulation powered by shea butter, aromatic oils, and beer yeast extract with patented collagen. It is infused with naturally derived ingredients that offer anti-aging benefits to one’s hands, making the skin feel smooth, firm, and moisturized.

It has a melt-away texture that is absorbed quickly post-application and is scented with an undercurrent of grapefruit.

5) INVIGORATING Beer Yeast Rind Hand Wash ($390)

The Invigorating hand wash offers a spa-like experience with its purifying and regenerative power of naturally derived EWG grade green ingredients and “the BUND” collections of famous beer yeast, aromatic oils, and collagen combination.

The hand wash gently cleanses and renews the skin’s elasticity, while the natural walnut shell powder in the formula leaves the hands polished, soft, and aromatically scented.

M19Minus has built a new user experience in the body care and haircare range with “the BUND” series. The range of products has a powerful healing effect promoting ritualistic self-care practices for the mind and the body.

The product range features beautiful custom earth-tone packaging paired with the signature aesthetic of M19Minus.