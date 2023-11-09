Where to buy Younique“12 Days of You” Advent calendar? Price, products, and more details explored

Younique's "12 Days of You" Advent Calendar is offering a twelve-piece set at a discounted price ahead of Christmas. The Utah-based brand is introducing a mix of makeup products for eyes, lips, and faces, making it a true delight for beauty lovers.

The holiday special beauty box by Younique consists of the brand’s fan favorites and best-sellers and retails for a discounted price of $154 on the brand’s website. Its original value of $322, makes this box a steal-deal for beauty lovers right now.

The Younique "12 Days of You" Advent calendar is not just a countdown; it's a celebration of beauty and self-expression. Each day, as one opens a new compartment, they'll unveil a new treasure that will make them feel even more radiant and glamorous throughout the holiday season.

A sneak peek into the Younique "12 Days of You" Advent Calendar Collection

Younique is popular for its beauty collection, especially its flagship mascaras. Hence, it is no surprise that the Beauty Advent Calendar Collection will include several bestselling mascaras. This advent calendar isn't just for personal indulgence; it also makes for a wonderful gift for beauty enthusiasts. Surprise loved ones with 12 days of beauty, and watch their faces light up with joy.

Younique’s "12 Days of You" Beauty Advent Calendar Collection includes:

1) Moodstruck Precision Liquid Eyeliner

This eyeliner boasts an angled tip for excellent grip and control, making it a makeup artist's dream. Its fast-drying formula ensures that the look stays flawless for up to 10 hours. What's more, it's water-resistant, transfer-resistant, and smudge-proof, offering all-day confidence.

2) Moodstruck Precision Lip Liner

For perfectly defined and filled lips, the Moodstruck Precision Lip Liner is a must-have. It's highly pigmented, ensuring that the lip color lasts for up to eight hours. Plus, it's transfer-resistant and smudge-proof, so the lips remain vibrant and beautifully outlined throughout the day.

3) Fluffy Crease Brush

Achieve seamless eye makeup looks with the Fluffy Crease Brush. This soft and fluffy blending brush is the ideal tool for intricate eye designs, making blending a breeze and giving the eyes a professional finish.

4) Moodstruck Stick Eyeshadow

For effortlessly glamorous eye makeup, the Moodstruck Stick Eyeshadow glides smoothly onto the lids, offering rich pigment that stays put. It's water-resistant, transfer-resistant, and smudge-resistant, ensuring the eye makeup maintains its allure all day long.

5) Lucrative Lip Gloss

Younique's Lucrative Lip Gloss is a non-sticky formula enriched with five plant-derived oils that add intense shimmer while nourishing and conditioning the lips. Enjoy a glamorous shine with comfort.

6) Bare You All-in-One Color Stick

The Bare You All-in-One Color Stick is a versatile beauty tool that enhances natural beauty. Use it on the cheeks and lips to add vibrant color, all while benefiting from its high-defining ingredients.

7) Moodstruck Epic Lash Primer

Before applying mascara, prepare the lashes with the Moodstruck Epic Lash Primer. Designed with a curved brush for even product distribution, it conditions the natural lashes, setting the stage for maximum mascara performance.

8) Touch Behold Prime and Set Powder

This finely milled silica-based powder is a game-changer. It blurs imperfections and fine lines, providing a silky-smooth base with a matte finish that keeps the makeup looking flawless throughout the day.

9) Tapered Blusher Brush

Younique Tapered Blush Brush (Image via Younique)

For those seeking a flawless blush application, the Tapered Blusher Brush holds the key. With its soft, tapered design, this brush guarantees that your blush remains precisely where you apply it, resulting in a natural and radiant flush.

10) Moodstruck Epic Twisted Mascara

Achieve defined, volumized lashes with the Moodstruck Epic Twisted Mascara. It features a double-wand design, with a molded brush for added volume, length, and curl, and a micro brush to reach even the most challenging lashes for a natural yet dramatic look.

11) Moodstruck Opulence Creamy Lipstick

Experience the luxurious color and a smudge-resistant finish with the Younique Moodstruck Opulence Creamy Lipstick. This creamy formula delivers full coverage, making the lips look and feel amazing while keeping the lip color intact.

12) Youology Refreshing Biocellulose Mask (sample-sized)

Pamper the skin with the Youology Refreshing Biocellulose Mask. This sample-sized mask is packed with a premium blend of skin-loving ingredients that hydrate, calm, soften, and revitalize the skin in just 15 minutes.

As consumers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, it's worth noting that Younique is committed to sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. Beauty enthusiasts enjoy the beauty products guilt-free, knowing that the company is taking steps to minimize its environmental footprint.

The Younique "12 Days of You" Advent calendar is a holiday treat that combines the joy of anticipation with the beauty of self-care. With a reasonable price point and a luxurious assortment of products, it's a must-have for beauty enthusiasts.