Where to get Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43? Price, formulation and more explored

With summer right around the corner, it is crucial to keep sunscreen handy, preferably with high SPF. As it happens, the Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 is the perfect product for hot and humid days. The lightweight tinted primer helps blur out the appearance of pores and protects the skin from harsh UV rays.

Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 is the first-ever tinted primer made using goat milk and retails for $48 on the Beekman 1802 website. It is available in multiple shades to fit every skin tone beautifully and uses the brand's bestselling 3-in-1 Milk Primer's formulation as the base.

Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 is the world’s first goat milk-tinted primer

Beekman 1802 has some great products to choose from, and they recently launched their Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43. The product is a tinted primer serum that also comes with a high SPF value, perfect for a light makeup look on a beach day.

What makes the product special is that it is the first-ever tinted serum primer made using goat milk and comes with a high SPF value of 43. The product is ideal for individuals with sensitive skin, dull skin, uneven skin tone, or compromised skin due to sun damage.

The brand based this product's formulation on their bestselling milk primer and added pore smoothening abilities to it. Along with that, they also went with a tinted formula to ensure the mineral sunscreen does not leave behind a white cast.

The Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 comes with UVA and UVB protection, ensuring one is completely shielded from the harmful effects of UV rays. The tinted primer has a buildable formula, so one can easily create a no-makeup makeup look using this product.

The product has a blurring effect on the skin, reducing the appearance of pores and smoothening out any skin texture. The tinted primer provides deep nourishment to the skin and helps strengthen the skin barrier. Additionally, it gives an even skin tone due to the tint so that one can use it as an everyday makeup product as well.

For sun protection, the Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 uses mineral zinc oxide. It is one of the most effective sun protectants and is also suitable for individuals with sensitive skin. Moreover, it protects the skin from blue light damage, making it ideal for people who have to use screens regularly.

The formula is also infused with elderberry, which helps with skin inflammation and signs of photoaging. Along with that, it consists of squalane to help assist elderberry fight skin inflammation and also helps repair the skin barrier.

The star ingredient of the Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 is goat milk, which is rich in skin-nourishing ingredients and helps in providing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals topically. Aside from that, the formula utilizes niacinamide to help repair any oxidative damage caused by free radicals and brightens the skin from within.

The Beekman 1802 Milk Tint SPF 43 is currently available on the brand's website for $48 and comes in six different shades. One can also expect to see the product soon at Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and Shop QVC since they carry other skincare and makeup products from Beekman 1802.

