Where to get Hourglass Confession lipstick? Price and other details explored

Hourglass Confession lipstick is a highly luxurious and popular lipstick among beauty enthusiasts. It is an ultra slim lipstick that has a vegan and cruelty-free formulation. Hourglass Confession lipstick's shade "My Icon Is" is the winner of Allure's Best of Beauty Award for the "best cool red lipstick" of 2018 as per the brand's official website.

Hourglass Cosmetics is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that was started in 2004 by Carisa Janes. They are known for their sleek packaging and high-quality formulation. They donate 1% of their profits to Nonhuman Rights Projects, a U.S. organization that helps to safeguard the fundamental rights of animals.

This refillable lipstick is known to deliver a long-lasting color with a satin finish. This lipstick is available in 40 shades with a combination of reds, mauves, pinks, nudes and berry shades. Here are more details listed below about the Hourglass Confession lipstick.

Hourglass Confession lipstick is long lasting and free of parabens

Launched in 2017, this lipstick from the brand gained popularity among beauty enthusiasts and remains one of the most popular makeup products in multiple beauty stores.

This vegan and sustainable lipstick is known for its long-lasting pigment and high-quality formulation. It has a sleek gold applicator that can be used with the full collection of lipstick refills that are sold separately. With years of expertise and immense popularity, the brand ventured into Confession lipstick.

This refillable lipstick is available in 40 shades ranging from nudes, red, berries, pinks, and more. It is created for each skin tone and is considered inclusive. It delivers a creamy and saturated color that is long lasting and has a satin finish. It won't smudge or feather on the lips.

It has an ultra slim applicator that helps control and precision for accentuating, contouring and defining the lips. The refillable lipstick is highly buildable and has long wearing color with a luxury finish.

A beauty influencer with a YouTube channel called Everyday Edit recently reviewed the Confession refillable lipstick from the brand in her YouTube video. Speaking about the shade in 'I woke up', she stated that:

"It is really pretty and has like a really warm pink color I like that one."

One can find this lipstick and its 40 plus shades for $39 on the brand's official website, Amazon, Sephora and Nordstrom's online store. Additionally, one can find it in many beauty retail and departmental stores.

Hourglass Confession lipsticks are a must-have in every makeup enthusiast's makeup bag. They are pretty long lasting and sustainable since they are refillable. They have an alluring design and exceptional performance, hence it adds a touch of luxury to the makeup bag.